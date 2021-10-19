Dany Boon worried dad: “In the schoolyard, it is sometimes complicated”

Dany Boon is a loving dad with his 5 children, whom he had with three different women. Guest on the set of C to You this October 19, the 55-year-old actor and producer was treated to a little surprise from Pierre Lescure, since he saw his very first TV in 1995! The young Dany Boon was then 28 years old. Faced with the archive images, the actor, who came to present his new feature film with his partner Laurence Arné, remained stuck. “I see my sons in fact, I have the impression of seeing my eldest son, Noah”, did he declare.

Before giving news of her big boy, fruit of her union with Judith Godrèche. An opinion shared by Laurence Arné, who adds: “It’s his double!” “He’s 22, he’s in New York at NYU. He does literature and guitar.”, said the actor. “His father is not known over there in the United States?”, asks Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. “No, it’s fine and so much the better”, jokes the guest, who turned in the comedy Murder Mystery (Netflix) alongside Jennifer Aniston.





“He’s pretty quiet, which is good because when you leave the Ch’tis, it was complicated for my children “, remembers Laurence Arné’s companion. Dany Boon then recounts that his children were victims of their father’s notoriety, to such an extent that their education suffered. “Noah changed schools three times because he was getting pissed off. In the yard, it’s sometimes complicated. Like there with the 2010s … I spoke to my daughter who was born in 2010. I had discussions with her and I told her that she could talk to me … But now it’s okay, it’s good problems“, finally concluded the great friend of Kad Merad, a smile on his face.

Dany Boon is the happy father of Mehdi (23 years old) with Sophie Hermelin, Noé, born of his union with the actress Judith Godrèche and Eytan, Elia and Sarah (15, 14 and 10 years old) that he had with his ex-wife Yaël Harris.