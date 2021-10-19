More

    Dbrand is finally back with … three new cases!

    The PS5 cases are back in… 3 colors this time! Dbrand assures Sony cannot do anything about this.

    The possibilities to customize a PS5 are limited. You have the choice between the model with a disc player, or the 100% digital version. Of course, in both cases, you will only have the option of choosing between a white design and a… white design. The Canadian company Dbrand, known for offering customization solutions, had designed a black shell and they had ensured that they were doing things legally.

    Sure of his fact, Dbrand had even posted a message on one of his site to the attention of Sony: “Go ahead, chase us “. This is ultimately what Sony did, which forced Dbrand to de-reference its black shell. The letter sent to the Canadian company was posted on Reddit, Sony talks about trademark infringement and unfair competition. If you thought things were going to stay here, you were wrong.

    Dbrand returns to the assault

    Dbrand defends “the consumer’s right to personalize and modify his material with aftermarket components ”.For this reason, they come back with a new black shell. Darkplates 2.0 are different from the first ones.


    Already, they will be available in three colors (matte black, retro gray and white). Then they still attach to the sides of the PS5, but these new Darkplates are more rounded and no longer have the sharp look that is closely associated with Sony’s console.

