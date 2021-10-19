More

    Death is in the meadow on France 3: what is this detective film on the animal condition with Fred Testot? – News Series on TV

    Julia fernandez
    Tuesday, October 19, France 3 broadcasts a new unitary produced by Olivier Langlois combining criminal investigation and societal thematic around slaughterhouses and anti-speciesists.

    The body of a man is found in a large meat slaughtering and packaging company in the Manosque region, a bovine label with the words “Can they suffer?” hanging on the neck. The suspicions of the young inspector Samira Masson, of which this is the first investigation, naturally lead her to an association for the defense of the animal condition which has been orchestrating for some time a media hype against the company.


    But the corpse turns out to be that of an undercover cop, belonging to an authentic and little-known division of the police, specializing in national veterinary surveillance. Etienne Barjac, commander of the IGPN, the police force, was then dispatched to Samira to investigate.

    Death is in the meadow, written by Claude-Michel Rome and Frédéric Paulin

    Directed by Olivier Langlois

    Tuesday October 19 at 9:05 p.m. on France 3

    Directed by Olivier Langlois (Alex Hugo), La Mort est dans le pré directs Fred Testot in the role of Etienne, a commander of the IGPN brought to collaborate with a young inspector, Samira (Myriam Bourguignon), on the murder of a man whose corpse was exhibited as a butcher’s piece.

    An investigation that will involve the IGPN with anti-species activists, defenders of the animal condition and determined to denounce barbaric practices in slaughterhouses, but also with strong societal themes such as domestic violence.

    The TV movie is adapted from the novel released in 2017, The plague be meat eaters by Frédéric Paulin, its author, in collaboration with Claude Michel Rome (Le Temps est assassin).


