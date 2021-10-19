Death of Bernard Tiphaine, dubbing legend and French voice of Chuck Norris

He left his mark on Sunday afternoons with millions of French people, who knew his voice without necessarily knowing his face. The actor and voice actor Bernard Tiphaine died on Tuesday, at the age of 83, announced his daughter Marion Tiphaine.

Bernard Tiphaine was known for his many dubbing of American actors in English-speaking blockbusters and also in TV movies. Hyper productive, the man has lent his intonations to several hundred footage.

He was notably the French voice of Chuck Norris, whom TF1 viewers found every Sunday in the American series “Walker Texas Ranger”, 203 episodes long. His daughter, Marion Tiphaine, describes him as “a father and a husband who put family life first”, while being a professional “perfectionist, who loved his job”.

“A generous man and sensitive to the suffering of others”, she sums up. Bernard Tiphaine had Alzheimer’s, diagnosed in 2018. The disease and age prevailed. Born in 1938, in Paris, Bernard Tiphaine had started in the cinema in the years 1960. He then turned in some films as an actor, in particular in “Le Feu follet” (1963), of Louis Malle, and played in many plays in the 1970s, such as “Boeing Boeing” or “Colonel Chabert”.



A voice of “Ratatouille”

But the man excelled above all in the lining of English-speaking films. His voice was recognizable in many productions across the Atlantic. Bernard Tiphaine has notably dubbed Donald Sutherland, James Caan (in more than 20 films including “The Godfather”) and Christophe Walken (in more than 39 films).

Bernard Tiphaine was also Anto Ego in “Ratatouille”.

The art of criticism. pic.twitter.com/imDIRol9x0 – 𝖑𝖊 𝖇𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖒𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖗 𝖋𝖗𝖆𝖓ç𝖆𝖎𝖘 (@ vadub69) October 19, 2021

You surely recognized it in “The Fury of the dragon”, “Expandable 2”, “Missing 3”, “The Godfather”, “The Godfather 2”, and many other productions. But Bernard Tiphaine was also a voice actor in cartoons and video games.