Death of Bernard Tiphaine, French voice of Chuck Norris and Christopher Walken

Notably famous for having lent his voice to actors such as Chuck Norris, Christopher Walken, Donald Sutherland or Jeremy Irons, the French actor Bernard Tiphaine died at the age of 83.

Born in 1938 in Paris, Bernard Tiphaine began his career as an actor in the early 1960s. Present on the big screen, on television and in the theater, he particularly distinguished himself in the field of dubbing, and lent his voice to many American stars in multiple films and legendary series.

It thus vocally accompanies the career of Chuck Norris, in particular in Walker, Texas Ranger or in Missing, and that of Christopher Walken in films such as Dangerously yours or Murder in suspense.





For many years, it is his voice that we can still hear resonating in French theaters when we go to see a film with Donald Sutherland (for example, Six Degrees of Separation or The Hunger Games), or when sits in front of a feature film starring Jeremy Irons (The Mystery of Bülow, Margin Call or Justice League).



Vocal performer of James Caan in The Godfather or Misery, Harvey Keitel in A Night in Hell or Copland and Ian McShane in Pirates of the Caribbean, he also lends his voice to Elliott Gould in Ocean’s Eleven and the Friends series.

On the animation side, he is known in particular for having embodied the robot Bender in Futurama, or, at Pixar, the intractable food critic Anton Ego in Ratatouille.

He died in October 2021 at the age of 83.