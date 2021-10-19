Death of Gabby Petito: the strange text message received by his mother, his last words exchanged with his father …

The parents of the 22-year-old traveler who was murdered in the United States have given an interview to an Australian television show.

The young Gabrielle Petito, 22, who had been missing since 9/11, while taking a van trip across the United States with her companion, Brian Laundrie, 23, since July was finally found dead in the state of Wyoming on September 19.

Her boy friend, who had asked her in marriage, was returned alone from the trip with the van before disappearing. He is always actively sought. The autopsy had revealed that the young woman was dead from strangulation. His death is therefore a homicide.

An arrest warrant for Brian, her boyfriend

The US federal police launched in late September an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, 23.

The case continues to interest as far as Australia. Where the parents of the victim decided to give an interview to the 60 Minutes program on Australian TV. The show aired this Sunday, October 17

Last words exchanged with his father

During this interview, the parents of the girl, her mother, her father but also her stepfather, explain how happy and in love she was and that they had complete confidence in her boyfriend.

Yet during their journey, they had been arrested after an argument. The police had filmed and on the images, Gabrielle is in tears and confides that Brian was violent with her.





Joseph Petito explains with great emotion remembering the last discussion he had with her

He delivers his few words on the show, crying: “The last thing I said to her, the very last sentence she heard from me is: “I love you”, to which she replied: “I love you too”. “

The strange text message that made her mother doubt

The last message his mother received from him was on August 27. According to the victim’s mother, her daughter sent her a strange text message: “Can you help Stan? I keep getting messages, but I miss his calls. “

a disturbing message because even if Stan is his grandfather’s first nameGabby never calls him that. It is from there that her mother started to worry.

It will be his last communication, after that her phone stops transmitting and she does not post anything on the social networks of her trip.

A police report had spoken of this SMS as reported by the New York Post.

Parents’ request for Brian to surrender

Gabrielle Petito’s family took the opportunity to reiterate his call for Brian Laundrie to be the victim’s boyfriend and the only suspect in the murder of their daughter who is still wanted, surrender.

His father is convinced that he is still alive and therefore on the run. The parents also passed the message on to the suspect’s family to speak to the police. For Brian to explain what really happened and why their daughter died.