Delirium, a weapon against fear

Between Tom Hardy and Venom, it’s cowardly love and not just a little. Things go wrong between the lost journalist and the alien fond of fresh flesh that occupies his body in Venom Let There Be Carnage (“Let the massacre begin” in French).

Andy Serkis took the place of Ruben Fleischer to direct this opus. From the first images of this second installment of the adventures of the poisonous hero Marvel, the film has something to surprise fans and not just a little. 20 minutes explain why.





Extreme characters

Not only does the alien and his host seem unsuccessful to cohabit, but a new ET with the sweet nickname of Carnage has taken possession of a berserk camped by Woody Harrelson. To say that the latter has fangs, an appetite for destruction and hatred for Venom is an understatement of a fine stature.

It turns to sitcom

The relationship between Venom and his human host gives rise to dialogues between sitcom and telenovela. Looks more like a cranky old couple than two superheroes ready to do battle with an evil entity. It’s funny at times, but a little awkward the rest of the time.

It’s the hair

There was a lot of chuckling in the preview room. The actors make crates of them like the most grimacing of silent film actors. Freewheeling Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson are much more fun than freaking out. We like it or we hate it, but we hope it’s done on purpose!

Two films in one

Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris, though involved in the action, sometimes seem disconnected, as if they were participating in another film or wondering “what am I doing here?” A recurring question that the public shares more often than in turn.