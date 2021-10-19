Delphine Wespiser lets go completely and causes a general laughter on the set! (VIDEO)

During an unlikely game of Do not touch My TV, Delphine Wespiser let herself go a little too much causing general laughter on the set.
Cyril Hanouna proposed, this Tuesday, October 19, a new issue of Do not touch My TV. And the C8 show welcomed a guest of choice, Didier Raoult, who had never previously participated in a talk show. He had already appeared in the show but in video and the exchange with the host went rather well, despite a reflection that had provoked the hilarity of the columnists. “I do not participate in debates like that (…) I do not speak with crazy people!”, he had thus exclaimed. But before attacking the magazine and serious part of the show, the troublemaker of C8 proposed a game that only he has the secret baptized the “Judukuku“.
An improbable game causes hilarity on the board
The participants of the day of Do not touch My TV had to give three answers on a theme as quickly as possible, otherwise they would have to drink an improbable mixture. Delphine Wespiser has, like the other speakers, had to play the game. But the host certainly did not expect his answer to the question : “Admit three things that you cry out during sex”. “Be careful, grandpa!“, launched the host, teasing, referring to the age difference between the former Miss and her companion Roger.
“Professor Raoult there, is he watching or not?”
“It’s too good! Hit the back …”, she finally launched a little too enthusiastic. A last totally unexpected response, which stunned the chroniclers, then caused general hilarity on the set. Cyril Hanouna, laughing out loud, urged all the speakers to leave the set. They all pretended to be shocked by the young woman’s last line. “We’re doing it again, I can’t take it anymore, excuse her“, launched the troublemaker of C8, as he tried to regain his seriousness. “Are we live there?”, asked Valérie Benaïm, amused. Matthieu Delormeau wanted to know if Didier Raoult was still in his box. “Professor Raoult there, is he watching or not?“, he continued. Confused, Delphine Wespiser wanted to add “I love you, that matters too”. “Don’t try to catch up! Everyone will remember the last one”, his boss pointed out.
