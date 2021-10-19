Delphine’s attitude towards her contender Ghislaine annoys Internet users (VIDEO)

Farmers made their first choices in Love is in the meadow. And if the heart of Delphine has tilted for Ghislaine, the attitude of the farmer towards her suitors has annoyed Internet users.
It’s time for choices in the sixteenth season of Love is in the meadow. Hervé, the breeder from Picardy, opted for Stéphanie, even if he had a hard time telling Vanessa. Franck’s heart finally fell for Anne-Lise, the candidate who greatly amused Internet users with her unusual personality, while Cécile decided to quit the adventure after a discussion with the farmer’s mother. At Delphine, the atmosphere remained electric between the farmer and her suitors. During an aperitif with her friends, Christelle’s attitude tense Ghislaine, who preferred to retire to her room.
Christelle and Delphine ignore Ghislaine
Frustrated by the lack of seduction of her hostess, Ghislaine began to get discouraged. And Delphine’s attitude didn’t help anything during the evening. A remark from the farmer particularly hit her contender. She has indeed indicated that she could end the adventure alone. Despite everything, the young woman came back on her love at first sight for the farmer. “It was pretty funny when I signed up for the show. There is a friend who said to me: ‘Ma Gigi, have you seen Delphine’s portrait?’ I tell him : ‘Yes’. And the next day at 8 a.m. sharp, he calls me, he tells me: ‘But wait, that’s all you. You have to go ‘“, she began her story, while the farmer did not listen to him at all, busy heckling with Christelle. “It stirs anyway. It’s a story which is a great adventure, I admit it. I said it, I’m not coming here to do the show”, she tried to continue. A rivalry between the two women which did not escape the friends of the participant. Irritated by the latter’s indifference and the aggressiveness of her rival, Ghislaine finally decided to leave the room to take refuge in her room.
Internet users criticize the attitude of the farmer
Coerced and forced, Delphine finally “dropped the song” and confessed to Christelle his feelings for her. “But together, it’s impossible for me “, she clarified. Despite this happy ending, viewers were annoyed by the attitude of the farmer and Christelle towards Ghislaine. “We do not really understand the sabotage operation launched by Delphine … At this rate, she will clearly be alone in the balance sheet … And it will be logical!”, for example got annoyed a twittos. They were generally scalded by the heavy atmosphere that existed between the three women. And few of them believe in their story. “The atmosphere at Delphine’s … It really doesn’t make you want to … Not once do you find something cute or touching between them …”, deplores an Internet user.