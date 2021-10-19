Delta Airlines “vaccinated” pilot dies in flight? There is no proof

A rumor denied in the United States, but which nevertheless spreads in France. It targets anti-Covid vaccination. A pilot “vaccinated” of the American airline Delta Air Lines would have died “suddenly” in flight, causing an emergency landing. According to versions of the rumor, which is spreading on Facebook and Twitter, the pilot was working in Los Angeles or the incident occurred while flying over that city.

The rumor is spreading on Twitter and Facebook. – Twitter screenshot

FAKE OFF

“These allegations are false,” denied the airline Delta on Wednesday. As for the US Federal Aviation Administration, it has not found “evidence” that such an incident took place, she explained to our colleagues from Lead stories.

The rumor stems from a podcast broadcast in the United States, in which a respondent claimed that the incident had occurred within the past ten days.





There is no trace of such an event in the press, nor in several databases listing incidents in flight, including in this collaborative database.

Unlike its rivals, Delta Airlines has decided not to make vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for its employees, but to charge an additional cost to its unvaccinated employees. They will have to pay an additional 200 dollars (171 euros) for their health coverage from November 1. 90% of the company’s 80,000 employees are vaccinated, CNBC reported on Wednesday.