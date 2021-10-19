Destroy mini Bibendums with a pickaxe at Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake or Retail Row in Fortnite, Containment Season 8 Pro Challenge – Breakflip

Mini Bibendums will have to be destroyed at Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake or Retail Row in Fortnite, to complete one of the Containment Pro challenges!

New quests have arrived in Fortnite this Tuesday, October 19, with the arrival of new NPCs, and therefore new quests to complete! Among these, we find the challenges of Containment Pro. As always, 5 quests are available, to be unlocked one after the other.

The second challenge requires “ Destroy mini Bibendums with a pickax at Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake or Retail Row ». But where are the mini Bibendums to exterminate, and what do they look like? We detail all this below, to validate the quest quickly!

Where are the mini Bibendums to destroy in Fortnite?

It is in three different cities that you can choose to go to exterminate these mini Bibendums, straight from the Ghostbusters films: Sludgy Swamp, Lazy Lake or Retail Row. Once there, all you need to do is find these mini Bibendums, and eliminate them with a pickaxe. But where are they exactly ? Check out their exact location at Lazy Lake in the screenshot below:

Location of mini Bibendums to destroy in Retail Row





This is the second quest in the Containment Pro challenge series in Fortnite. The next one will ask you whereget mechanical parts by destroying cars !

Are you looking for a Discord FR on Fortnite ? Join our community server: chat with enthusiasts and be informed of the latest articles!