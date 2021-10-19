Di Meco is very worried, as Clasico approaches

Eric Di Meco fears that Paris Saint-Germain will outclass Olympique de Marseille next Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome stadium. The RMC radio consultant thinks that the Parisian players are still very motivated against the Marseillais.









“Rennes beat PSG and played a very big game, but it was a sleepy Paris. But when you look, when PSG have to stick their fingers out like against (Manchester) City, it wins. That’s why it worries me when we host Paris, it’s the game of the year for them, the supporters will eat their brains out by putting insane pressure on them when the bus leaves. The problem with OM against Paris is that OM never play against a sleeping Paris ”, entrusted the consultant to the microphone of the radio RMC.

As a reminder, OM have not won a single match at the Vélodrome against their rival since November 27, 2011 (3-0). He was then coached by Didier Deschamps and the goals were scored by Loic Rémy, Morgan Amalfitano and André Ayew. André Villas-Boas’s team managed to win at Parc des Princes (1-0) last season, after a particularly tense meeting, during which the referee had distributed the trifle of 5 red cards.