Didier Roustan has only one doubt about Paqueta

This Saturday night, Olympique Lyonnais got the better of AS Monaco. A victory in particular allowed by the beautiful score of Lucas Paqueta.

OL fans can take their breath away. Peter Bosz’s players have indeed snatched a very precious victory against AS Monaco this Saturday night in Ligue 1. The match was difficult to settle. In particular, it was not until Lucas Paqueta came into play to see a radically different Lyon. However, the Brazilian international was barely coming back from his selection. A feat hailed by observers and fans of Olympique Lyonnais. This is particularly the case of Didier Roustan.





“He definitely has everything to be the idol of this club as his glorious elder Juninho had been in his time”

On his account Twitter, the journalist has indeed given his opinion on the former player of AC Milan. “He definitely has everything to be the idol of this club as his glorious elder Juninho had been in his time. But in today’s football will he be able to do most of his career in Ligue 1? We wish it for the OL team ”, said Didier Roustan, who hopes that Lucas Paqueta can still treat French football fans for many years to come. On the next day of Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais will move to the lawn of Nice for a shock eagerly awaited by fans of both formations.