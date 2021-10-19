DIRECT. Covid-19: “For a week the epidemic has started to gain ground”, warns Gabriel Attal

Follow the events of the day live:

9:01 am. Australian Open: unlikely to have a visa for unvaccinated players, warns a politician. Tennis players not vaccinated against Covid-19 could have difficulty obtaining a visa to participate in the Australian Open, warns an Australian politician on Tuesday, casting doubt on the participation in January of the three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic.

8:52 a.m. In Guyana, pro-vax talk is emerging despite pressure from anti-vax. A forum signed Monday by 118 anonymous and Guyanese personalities calls for “freeing” the floor in favor of vaccination against Covid-19 in this territory, at a time when anti-health pass organizations block a refinery.

On Monday, the prefect of Guyana signed an order requiring the “closure” of all service stations in the department “because of the potential shortage of fuel following the blockage, Monday morning, of the depot of the Société Anonyme de la Raffinerie des Antilles Guyana (SARA) ”by“ the Caravane de la Liberté ”and members of the“ UTG ”union (union of Guyanese workers), two strong components of the anti-health pass movement in Guyana.

8:35 am. “38 billion in aid to the tourism sector since the start of the year. And those who have not yet received their payment can send me an email “, says Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

8:24. “At this stage we do not use the sanitary pass for the ski lifts in ski resorts but nothing is excluded”, explains the Secretary of State for Tourism. “The professionals are prepared and we hope that the snow will be there”.

8:22 a.m. “We hope to have 40 to 45 million tourists over the year, it is half less than before the health crisis but it is a restart”, underlines Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

8:20 am. “Thanks to the vaccination and the health pass, we were able to have a better summer with a great return from local European customers”, declares Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Tourism on Sud Radio. “Americans and Canadians have started to come back this summer, on the other hand on the Asian side it remains very hampered because the conditions of return to their country are complicated with the zero Covid strategy”.

8:15 am. The Frankfurt Book Fair celebrates its return and the resilience of reading. The Frankfurt Book Fair, the largest event of its kind, makes its post-pandemic return this week in the presence of publishers from around the world reinvigorated by the resistance of the book during the health crisis but worried about paper shortages.

After an almost entirely online edition last year, the fair wants to reconnect from Wednesday to Sunday with the excitement that makes it the main international meeting of the sector. Restrictions remain, however, with the number of daily visitors capped at 25,000, half as many as usual, and a health pass required.

8:01 am. New Zealand has a record number of new cases. New Zealand recorded a record number of coronavirus cases this Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, the Delta variant forcing the archipelago to abandon its “zero Covid” strategy.

Health authorities have announced 94 new cases, a figure that exceeds the previous record of 89 contaminations recorded in April 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19. The number of contaminations has not stopped increasing since the appearance in mid-August of the highly contagious Delta variant in the country.



7:54 a.m. “Condition the obtaining of the health pass to the obligation of a third dose of vaccine is an option which is on the table”, underlines the spokesperson of the government.

7:52 a.m. “The French have made a lot of efforts, it would be a shame to spoil everything by not doing this vaccination booster”, explains Gabriel AttaL.

7:50 a.m. “We must continue to protect ourselves with the vaccine,” continues the government spokesperson. “It is necessary to launch a call for the reminder of the vaccination”, indicates Gabriel Attal.

7:49 am. “It’s far too early to say that this is a fifth wave,” says Gabriel Attal.

7:48 am. “For a week the epidemic has started to gain ground, we must be vigilant”, declared Gabriel Attal, Secretary of State to the Prime Minister, government spokesperson, on RTL.

7:36. Disney is postponing the release of Marvel films and the 5th “Indiana Jones”. The American entertainment giant Disney announces the postponement of several months of the release of films from Marvel studios and postpones that of the fifth episode of “Indiana Jones” by one year, again with Harrison Ford.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, the company has several times adapted the release schedule of its films to huge budgets. This schedule, scrutinized by fans around the world, was further updated on Monday by Disney, which delayed the films, despite the reopening this year of cinemas in the United States, Europe or Asia.

7:20 am Less than 6,000 deaths in Algeria. In total, more than 205,000 contaminations, including 5,873 deaths, have been officially recorded in the country, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

7:10. Algeria lifts the nighttime curfew. The Algerian government decides to lift the night curfew still in force in part of the territory to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, after a decline in recorded cases.

The curfew imposed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. still in force in 23 wilayas (prefectures) – out of 58 in the country – will be lifted from Wednesday, the government announced in a statement. It was nevertheless decided to renew the ban, throughout the country, of “any type of gathering of people and family reunification, in particular the celebration of marriages and circumcision, and other events”, according to the same source.

6:59 am. Deputies examine the bill to extend the health pass. The deputies must examine this Tuesday in the hemicycle the bill to extend the health pass, then, probably from Thursday and until the weekend, the Social Security budget.

6:45 am. Pfizer is seeking authorization for its vaccine for 5-11 year olds in Canada. The Pfizer / BioNTech alliance is submitting an authorization request to Health Canada for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, say pharmaceutical companies and the Canadian government.

“This is the first request that Health Canada receives for the use of a vaccine against Covid-19 in this age group,” said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

6:40 am. Almost half the number of screening tests carried out since they are no longer free. According to figures from Public Health France, 379,242 tests were carried out on Friday (the date of entry into force of the end of free PCR and so-called “comfort” antigen tests), against 690,248 the previous one.

6:35 am. Nearly 100 million injections performed in France. On the vaccination side, to date, more than 97,677,990 injections have been carried out. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 51,096,875 people have received at least one injection, or 75.8% of the total population, and 49,581,680 people now have a complete vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 73.5% of the total population.

6.30 a.m. 41 new deaths in France in the last 24 hours. A total of 117,306 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic. Side hospitalizations, after weeks of decline, the curve is reversed again and slightly increases with 6,468 patients of Covid-19 including 1,049 people in critical care.

6:20 am. With one billion doses, the EU is the “world’s leading exporter of vaccines”. Japan, Turkey and Great Britain were the main recipients of these doses produced on the continent. And only 87 million were sent to poor countries. Read here.