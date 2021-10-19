Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: neighborhood, entourage… shocking testimonies from the BFM TV documentary

For nearly a year Delphine Jubillar has been missing in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn). The husband of this 33-year-old nurse, Cédric Jubillar, is the main suspect in the case. Neighbors and relatives of the couple testify in an event documentary on BFM-TV.

Almost a year after the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar, questions around the case are multiplying. BFM-TV has just broadcast a long-format report on the case. Several relatives of the couple questioned undermine the version of the main suspect in the disappearance of his wife.

“He was living his best life”

According to an acquaintance of Cédric, the disappearance of Delphine would not have deeply upset him, on the contrary. “With him it was techno thoroughly, with US Rap. He received friends, he had a drink. He was living his best life,” says Sandra. He also reportedly confided, confessing that he “had felt restrained by a woman for years, and he didn’t want it to happen again”.

A wobbly defense

After 2,500 acts and minutes, investigators think it is unlikely that Delphine left the family home on foot during the night. This defense of Cédric Jubillar is also undermined by a neighbor who testifies on the channel. The husband defended the idea that his wife went out to walk the dogs. “It surprises me a lot because she didn’t take care of the dogs … It was Cédric who took care of her. We never saw her take the dogs out alone during the day. So it would surprise me if ‘she takes them out alone at night, “testifies a neighbor. According to him, Delphine was also tired of dogs. “The bitch had babies, I think she had them over the heads of dogs”, he tells our colleagues.





“Obviously I killed her”

In its documentary, BFM-TV questions Ronan Folgoas, journalist at Le Parisien. He has spoken to Cédric Jubillar on several occasions and describes a man who likes to be the center of attention. “Somehow he becomes the center of the world, he likes it in a way. Maybe that’s what he’s always run after. Anyway, he’s having fun with it. He became the most famous guy in Tarn “. Cedric would often respond with irony when asked about the fate of his companion. “When people ask him if there is something in the disappearance of his wife. He says: ‘well yes, obviously, it is me, obviously that I killed her”, tells the journalist.

“He is able to play with the cops”

Several relatives of the main suspect believe that Cédric is able to wall himself in silence, even under pressure. “I know Cédric’s behavior, I know how he is, if he is guilty he will remain silent,” admits Sandra. “No one has any hold on him except himself […] He has a sick character and he is not afraid of anyone. I do not incriminate him but if he was able to do that, he is able to play with the cops “, judges even a former colleague of the husband.

BFM-TV’s full documentary can be viewed below.