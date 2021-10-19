Disney postpones release of Marvel films and 5th “Indiana Jones”

The American entertainment giant Disney announced Monday, October 18 the postponement of the release of films from Marvel Studios for several months and postponed the release of the fifth episode ofIndiana Jones, still with Harrison Ford. Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, the company has several times adapted the release schedule of its films to huge budgets. This schedule, scrutinized by fans around the world, was further updated on Monday by Disney, which delayed the films, despite the reopening this year of cinemas in the United States, Europe or Asia.

Thus, the future episode of the series from Marvel Studios Doctor Strange (In the Multiverse of Madness) has been postponed from March to May 2022. Likewise for the next Thor (Love and thunder) from May to July of next year. A postponement of three months also for the new Black panther (Wakanda Forever) from July to November 2022. Finally, the continuation of Captain marvel (The Marvels) will not be released until February 2023 instead of November 2022. Two other Marvel films, scheduled for July and October 2023, have been removed from the schedule altogether. No explanation was given by Disney.

Above all, the eagerly awaited release of the fifth installment in the famous series of Indiana Jones – whose first episode created by George Lucas, directed by Steven Spielberg and played by Harrison Ford dates back to 1981 – has been postponed for a year, from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023. Besides the American star Harrison Ford, 79 years old this This year, this new episode, with the plot kept secret, is directed by James Mangold, with notably the Danish actors Mads Mikkelsen, German Thomas Kretschmann, American-Guyanese Shaunette Renée Wilson and Spanish Antonio Banderas.