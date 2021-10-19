Disney postpones the release of several Marvel films and “Indiana Jones”

Disney is reviewing its calendar. The American entertainment giant on Monday announced the postponement of the release of films from Marvel Studios for several months and postponed the release of the fifth episode ofIndiana Jones, still with Harrison Ford. According to the specialized site Deadline, it is a domino effect to leave a little air to the Eternals (November 3) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 15), both of which are expected to pass the $ 100 million U.S. box office mark for their launch, according to Disney predictions.

Thus, the future episode of the series from Marvel Studios Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness has been postponed from March to May 2022. The same for the next Thor (Love and thunder) with Natalie Portman from May to July of next year. A postponement of three months also for the new Black panther (Wakanda Forever) from July to November 2022.





“Indiana Jones” mid-2023

Finally, the continuation of Captain marvel (The Marvels) will not be released until February 2023 instead of November 2022. Two other Marvel films, scheduled for July and October 2023, have been removed from the schedule altogether. No explanation was given by Disney.

Above all, the eagerly awaited release of the fifth installment in the famous series of Indiana Jones – whose first episode created by George Lucas, directed by Steven Spielberg and played by Harrison Ford dates back to 1981 – has been postponed for a year, from July 29, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

In addition to the American star Harrison Ford, 79 years old this year, this new episode, with the plot kept secret, is directed by James Mangold, with notably the Danish actors Mads Mikkelsen, German Thomas Kretschmann, American-Guyanese Shaunette Renée Wilson and Spanish Antonio Banderas.