    Diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword

    A long sword in cast iron and in perfect condition, was discovered during a dive. It will soon be exhibited to the public

    Shlomi Katzin, discovered the one-meter-long blade with a 30-centimeter handle, in perfect condition, on the seabed along the coast of Carmel, Israel, along with fragments of pottery, stone anchors and metal, according to “The Times of Israel”.

    The archaeologist was diving 200 meters deep, in the Mediterranean, on a site of nearly 300 square meters, whose sand had been displaced by successive storms. The sword was buried four or five meters away, in a place quite frequented by divers.

    The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has confirmed that the sword likely belonged to a crusader knight.

    Kobi Sharvit, head of the authority’s marine archeology unit, said: “The shape and, of course, the location leaves no doubt that it is of cross-provenance. Eight major crusades took place between 1096 and 1291. “The location, a natural cove near the port city of Haifa, suggests that it served as a shelter for sailors,” according to Kobi Sharvit.

    The sword was entrusted to the Department of National Treasures. After being cleaned and analyzed, it will be on display to the public.


