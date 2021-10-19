Divorced, Bill Gates is no longer one of the three richest Americans

Posted on Oct 18, 2021, 11:59 AMUpdated Oct 18, 2021, 1:22 PM

Bill Gates has to say goodbye to the top steps of the podium of America’s biggest fortunes – at least for now. For the first time since 1991, the Microsoft co-founder does not occupy the top three of the Forbes 400 ranking which lists each year the richest people on the other side of the Atlantic.

Certainly, his fortune has increased by 23 billion dollars this year, reaching an estimated amount of 134 billion, according to the American magazine. But that’s still less than the jackpots accumulated by Jeff Bezos (founder of Amazon), Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla) and Marck Zuckerberg (CEO of Facebook), all of whom have benefited from the rise in their companies’ stock prices.

But the vagaries of the Stock Exchange are not the only reasons to explain this downgrading, advance “Forbes”. A significant chunk of Bill Gates’ net worth – at least $ 5.6 billion in publicly traded company shares – was transferred to his ex-wife Melinda French Gates after their divorce was announced in May. If his union and heritage had remained intact, Bill Gates would be richer than Mark Zuckerberg, who sits in third place this year.

Participations everywhere, or almost

Almost a quarter of Bill Gates’ fortune comes from his estimated 1.3% stake in Microsoft, which was worth $ 31 billion as of September 3, 2021 (when “Forbes” stopped to establish the ranking). The rest of his heritage comes from his investment company, Cascade Investment.





Via this fund responsible for making his fortune grow, the billionaire is everywhere, or almost. Deere agricultural machinery, the Fesma bottler, the hygiene specialist Ecolab, the railway company Canadian National Railway… It has stakes in dozens of entities, whether they are well-established companies or start-ups. -up promising. Its properties extend over tens of thousands of hectares, across 18 American states, and make it the largest landowner in the United States. Not to mention his vintage cars or his works of art, including the Codex Leicester, a collection of scientific writings by Leonardo da Vinci.

When he gave up his title as CEO of Microsoft in 2000, his net worth plummeted for the first time – while continuing to dominate the top spot in the “Forbes” rankings. There followed the bursting of the Internet bubble and the antitrust accusations brought by the American government which contributed to lowering the share price. Another factor to explain the reduction in his wealth: the billionaire transferred $ 20 billion in Microsoft titles to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation when it was created in 2000.

$ 36.8 billion to its Foundation

Although he continues to make large donations to his foundation – now the largest private philanthropic organization in the world – Bill Gates remains America’s richest person until 2017. His longtime friend Warren Buffett, briefly exceeded it in the spring of 2008. From 1994 to 2020, Bill and Melinda Gates donated $ 36.8 billion to the Gates Foundation, most of it in the form of donations of Microsoft shares.

According to “Forbes,” Bill Gates stumbled to second place in 2018, when Jeff Bezos outclassed him for the first time. At the end of 2020, Elon Musk in turn passes Bill Gates, thanks to the stock market performance of his company Tesla. And it is in August 2021 that he arrives behind Mark Zuckerberg for the first time.