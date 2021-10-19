Dominique Farrugia smashes the government’s campaign on disability

Dominique Farrugia at the Grand Rex in Paris on September 20, 2021 (Photo: Foc Kan via Getty Images)

The comedian believes in particular “that we would have done better to put a little money in accessibility than in a film”.

HANDICAP – Rant. Comedian Dominique Farrugia strongly criticized the disability awareness campaign launched on Monday, October 18 by the government.

In an interview with our colleagues from RTL, Dominique Farrugia, 59, who has lived with multiple sclerosis for thirty years, believes that it would have been better to spend money “in accessibility than in a film”.

“I think we would have done better to put a little money in accessibility than in a film, or three, which will make us aware, he assured. The public authorities were to pass a law in 2005 which was to give access to town halls, schools, etc. We handed over this law once, twice, three times … ”

And to add: “Have we thought of asking the disabled to think about this campaign? I do not think so. We asked an agency, we made a call for tenders, we went to this agency which did it, we called on a very good director … but who is valid. ”





3.5 million euros

Available on the internet, television, cinema and posters, this awareness campaign is the first implemented by the public authorities on this subject for more than 15 years. She wants “to challenge the spectators on their own gaze”, one indicates to the secretary of state in charge of the handicap.

In the three clips made by actor and filmmaker Yvan Attal, disabled people are faced with surprised looks but for a reason other than their disability.

As in this video where a schoolboy sits down in the canteen next to a young person of his age whom he does not know. When the first lets see his prosthetic arm, the second exclaims “I can’t believe it!” But to add immediately: “Finally someone who loves beets and Brussels sprouts like me!”

The campaign, costing 3.5 million euros, is also available in the form of 10 photographic portraits, made by Sylvie Lancrenon, whose legends evoke the passions or skills of the models (sport, video games, theater …) but not their handicap.

In his interview with RTL, Dominique Farrugia also launched: “Stop giving us charity and give us equity”. According to BFMTV, the comedian criticizes, among other things, the successive postponements of a law on disability. Initially scheduled for 2005, it is indeed now announced for 2024.

