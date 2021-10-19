Dreame T20 Stick Vacuum Test: Winning “Mistral”?

Are there still stick vacuum cleaners that are not in stick format? Not the T20 Mistral which therefore adopts this particular architecture. The heavy elements (motor, collector, filtration system) are placed near the user’s wrist who can then orient the device in all directions (equipped with its suction tube or not) and without too much effort in order to reach hard-to-reach places.

Pierre-Jean seduced by the Dreame T20.

Without being one of the lightest devices in our comparison, the Dreame T20 should not weigh on the arm, even after a prolonged cleaning session. In fact, its weight does not exceed 1.78 kg in hand-held vacuum mode and 2.80 kg when the tube and the suction head are attached to it. The latter is quite flexible and nimble, although you can sometimes slip when the turn is too tight – that doesn’t happen that often. The control panel of the Dreame T20 Mistral is very easy to master, but it is the case on the vast majority of stick vacuum cleaners. Good point, it gives the user the choice between fractional suction and continuous suction. In the first case, you must keep the trigger pressed for the stick vacuum cleaner to work. This method has the merit of extending the autonomy of the T20 since it is enough to let go of the handle so that the battery is no longer required when it is necessary to move a piece of furniture or a trinket on a shelf.

At the top, the button to change the suction method; at the bottom, the one to modify the power.

A first pressure on the trigger and the T20 begins to suck. You have to press a second time to stop the device. You gain in comfort (no need to clench your fist to continue the cleaning session), but you lose autonomy. Everyone will therefore choose what suits them best and can switch to the alternative method by pressing the button decorated with a padlock, located on the back of the vacuum cleaner. The second button allows you to select one of the three suction powers eco, auto or turbo. The screen indicates which level is being used and gives an estimate of the remaining autonomy in percentage. Admittedly, a duration in minutes and seconds would have been much more telling, but it is still more practical than the simple set of diodes used on some entry-level devices like the Polti Forzaspira Slim SR100. A percentage is also displayed while the Mistral is charging. As its name suggests, the auto mode adapts to the nature of the soil. For this to work, the “smart adaptive” stamped suction head must be connected to the T20. You can clearly feel changes in the suction power when the device moves from one very different surface to another. On long-pile carpets, the Mistral engine is used more (it makes much more noise). Conversely, when the head passes over hard ground or thin carpet, the deployed power drops. The system is quite effective, even if you have to wait a few seconds for the adjustment to operate.

The Dreame T20 and its many accessories.

