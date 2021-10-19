Dreame T20 Stick Vacuum Test: Winning “Mistral”?

Are there still stick vacuum cleaners that are not in stick format? Not the T20 Mistral which therefore adopts this particular architecture. The heavy elements (motor, collector, filtration system) are placed near the user’s wrist who can then orient the device in all directions (equipped with its suction tube or not) and without too much effort in order to reach hard-to-reach places.
Without being one of the lightest devices in our comparison, the Dreame T20 should not weigh on the arm, even after a prolonged cleaning session. In fact, its weight does not exceed 1.78 kg in hand-held vacuum mode and 2.80 kg when the tube and the suction head are attached to it. The latter is quite flexible and nimble, although you can sometimes slip when the turn is too tight – that doesn’t happen that often.
The control panel of the Dreame T20 Mistral is very easy to master, but it is the case on the vast majority of stick vacuum cleaners. Good point, it gives the user the choice between fractional suction and continuous suction. In the first case, you must keep the trigger pressed for the stick vacuum cleaner to work. This method has the merit of extending the autonomy of the T20 since it is enough to let go of the handle so that the battery is no longer required when it is necessary to move a piece of furniture or a trinket on a shelf.
A first pressure on the trigger and the T20 begins to suck. You have to press a second time to stop the device. You gain in comfort (no need to clench your fist to continue the cleaning session), but you lose autonomy. Everyone will therefore choose what suits them best and can switch to the alternative method by pressing the button decorated with a padlock, located on the back of the vacuum cleaner.
The second button allows you to select one of the three suction powers eco, auto or turbo. The screen indicates which level is being used and gives an estimate of the remaining autonomy in percentage. Admittedly, a duration in minutes and seconds would have been much more telling, but it is still more practical than the simple set of diodes used on some entry-level devices like the Polti Forzaspira Slim SR100. A percentage is also displayed while the Mistral is charging.
As its name suggests, the auto mode adapts to the nature of the soil. For this to work, the “smart adaptive” stamped suction head must be connected to the T20. You can clearly feel changes in the suction power when the device moves from one very different surface to another. On long-pile carpets, the Mistral engine is used more (it makes much more noise). Conversely, when the head passes over hard ground or thin carpet, the deployed power drops. The system is quite effective, even if you have to wait a few seconds for the adjustment to operate.
Dreame is generous and the box of the T20 Mistral contains many accessories. In addition to the vacuum cleaner, the tube and the suction head, we can count on a long nozzle, a crevice tool (with retractable brush), a motorized mini-brush and a flexible tube. A wall base is also provided, but you will need to take out the drill to install it. It can however serve as a charging base since it is equipped with electrical connectors. However, this is not always the case.
In view of the soft bristles present on the roller of the suction head, we did not give the suction performance of the Dreame T20 Mistral on long pile carpets a lot. And yet, without achieving the performance of the cadors on this surface, it doesn’t do too badly at picking up 94% of the trash that we spilled when the auto mode is engaged. It is almost flawless with the turbo mode since only 3% of the rice remains in the fluffy curls after two minutes of cleaning.
On fine carpet and in auto mode, the Mistral recovers 97% of the rice in 30 s. In turbo mode, we can achieve an efficiency rate of 99%. Of course, in either case, all the waste is collected in 1 min. Good point, the particular implantation of the V-shaped bristles on the roller prevents waste from being rejected at the back of the suction head, as often happens with other stick vacuum cleaners.
Finally, our “hard ground” test surface is immaculate in 30 s in auto or turbo mode. Note, however, that it is preferable not to use the T20 more than necessary on this type of soil. Indeed, the suction then becomes too powerful and tends to stick the head to the ground, which makes cleaning more laborious.
To empty the Dreame T20 Mistral’s waste container, all you have to do is press the gray button on the transparent wall. The hinged bottom then opens and releases the waste. This system makes it possible not to have your hands stained with dust during vacuuming, but it happens that clusters of dust get stuck between the grid filter and the walls of the collector. The Dyson Point & Shoot system, with the rubber squeegee, is a little more hygienic.
The Mistral is easily dismantled to access the various filters and carry out in-depth maintenance of the collector. After removing the tank from the main unit, we can extract the large central part which carries the cyclonic filtration system. On this is the foam filter that you just need to pull lightly to remove and clean it with clean water. The HEPA filter is located in the inseparable cylindrical part of the engine block. To remove it from its housing, it is also pulled gently, but from below.
However, it should not be necessary to operate too often as multicyclonic filtration is proving to be effective. Indeed, after having swallowed 20 g of cocoa powder in Dreame T20, we did not find any trace of it in the foam or HEPA filters, weighed on a precision scale to support it. All of the fine dust has been redirected to the collector where it has remained stored thanks to the various gaskets ensuring perfect sealing of the whole. In practice, this means that the filters are not likely to be saturated too quickly, which would have negative consequences on the suction capacities of the Mistral. In addition, no dust is thrown outside the device during the cleaning session. We appreciate not having to vacuum the vacuum cleaner ad vitam aeternam.
Cleaning the rotating brush should not be a problem as it is easy to remove it from its housing. While some models of stick vacuums require a tool to release the roller, Dreame has provided a plastic part that is easy to handle with your fingers.