Drôme: a student shouts “Allah Akbar” during the homage to Samuel Paty, his father threatens the college staff and ends up in police custody

A man has been in police custody since Monday, October 18 for threatening to kill the staff of a college in Valence, in Drôme, where his son had received a warning after shouting “Allah Akbar” during the tribute to Samuel Paty, according to the prosecution.

The initial facts took place on Friday during the minute of silence organized in the establishment. The 11-year-old student in fifth grade, “was led to reflect on his behavior” and “himself offered to apologize to his teacher and his comrades,” said the rectorate of the Academy of Grenoble in a press release.

The teenager was, however, given a warning and his father, a 43-year-old security guard, was warned by phone. During the interview, he “congratulated the behavior of his son”, then insulted and threatened the management of the college for the first time, according to the prosecution.

Disturbing search

Monday morning, the man entered the establishment and reiterated his words “even more sharply, going so far as to pronounce death threats”, according to the rectorate. The police were then alerted and the student’s parent arrested.





During a search of his home, investigators discovered “a bible, two Salafist books, a nunchaku, a saber, a cane-sword as well as the sum of 11,500 euros”, indicates the public prosecutor in Valencia, Alex Perrin, in a press release.

The custody of the father, known to the police and justice for old facts, has been extended and a psychiatric expertise is in progress.

About a hundred incidents during the homage to Samuel Paty were recorded by the Ministry of National Education. Asked Tuesday about that of Valence, on the sidelines of the launch in Paris of his training plan in secularism for teachers, Jean-Michel Blanquer replied that he did not consider any of them as “harmless” and that all were the subject follow-up.

“We now have, with the Ministry of the Interior, cells to monitor radicalization phenomena. It allows us to see what is happening with a family like this” and to decide “on the social and penal measures to be taken. , so as not to leave phenomena like this unsuccessful, ”said the minister.