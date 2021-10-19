



Game news Dying Light: Zombies are invading Nintendo Switch!

A month ago, and after many leaks, Dying Light was announced on Switch in a Platinum Edition. Techland today announced that, as expected, the title is now available on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will be released on February 4, 2022, was announced on Switch via cloud gaming but, so far, Switch players have not been able to take advantage of the first opus. Techland therefore resolves the problem by offering from today a full version of its title. And complete is not a word tossed lightly since Dying Light Platinum Edition arrives with the base game, the four expansions, the Ultimate Survivor Bundle weapons and equipment pack, or the Crash test skin pack, containing seventeen skins. In detail, that gives us: The base game

Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion with a new story, a large original map, and a customizable buggy to drive.

Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story.

Kitchen & Cargo – two additional quarantine areas.

Ultimate Survivor Bundle – a pack of exclusive outfits and weapons.

Hellraid – a new game mode set in a dark fantasy universe.

A large set of skins and weapons In addition, new features are added, including the Support for HD Joy Con vibration, touch screen, gyroscopic aiming, or even motion controls. Available in physical and dematerialized versions, Dying Light Platinum Edition promises more than one hundred hours of solo play, but remember that the title is also playable in cooperation! Recommended retail price of this ultra complete edition? € 49.99.

Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com