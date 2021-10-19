Ecuador declares state of emergency due to drug trafficking violence

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced Monday, October 18, that he had declared a state of emergency for the entire country due to a wave of violence caused by drug trafficking. “From now on, our armed forces and our police will be massively mobilized in the streets, because we are declaring a state of emergency throughout the national territory”, said the Head of State in a speech broadcast by the public channel EcuadorTV.

The measure was adopted for sixty days due to a “Severe internal concussion”, according to the decree, and the patrols will be held night and day. “We will provide the police with all the support necessary to carry out their fight against crime”, assured Mr. Lasso, adding that the executive would create a legal defense unit to protect the agents prosecuted for “To have only done their duty”.

Between January and August this year, 1,427 intentional homicides were recorded in the country, fifty-five more murders than those reported in all of 2020, according to figures from the Ministry of the Interior.

“In our streets, there is only one enemy: drug trafficking”, and “In recent years, Ecuador has gone from a country of drug trafficking to a country which also uses drugs”, said the president who took office in May.

Anthony Blinken visiting Ecuador on Tuesday

In addition to the security component, a committee will be set up, formed by representatives of several ministries of the social sector and human rights, to act in favor of the prevention and cessation of drug addiction, as well as reintegration. drug users.





The state of insecurity “Is not reflected only in the quantity of drugs consumed in our country but also in the quantity of crimes which are today directly or indirectly linked to the sale of narcotics”, declared President Lasso, who will receive this Tuesday the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, to talk about security and drug trafficking.

Mr. Lasso said more than 70% of violent deaths in the coastal province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil (the most populous city in the country), were in one way or another linked to drug trafficking. .

Drug seizures between January and October hit a record 147 tonnes against 128 tonnes in 2020, according to official figures.

A context of prison crisis

The right-wing leader had decided earlier on Monday to change his defense minister, amid a prison crisis, by appointing a retired general, Luis Hernandez, to replace former naval commander Fernando Donoso.

At the end of September, a prison in the southwest of the country was the scene of the massacre of 119 inmates, some of whom had been dismembered or burned, in violent clashes between rival gangs linked to drug trafficking and Mexican and Colombian cartels, one of the worst killings penitentiaries of Latin American history.

According to official figures, at least 238 prisoners have been killed since the start of the year in Ecuadorian prisons, overcrowded establishments that have been subjected to recurrent violence for years.