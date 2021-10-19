Édouard Mendy reacts to his absence from the list of 30

Winner of the Champions League and the European Supercup with Chelsea last season, Senegalese goalkeeper Édouard Mendy is nevertheless not present in the final list of the 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or France Football 2021. An absence that many of his teammates considered unfair, but the main interested party does not understand the controversy: “Injustice? No, I won’t use that word. It’s something that motivates me to keep working. To move forward, to perform well in club and selection. It is the freedom to vote of journalists. This is, it seems, an important quality for the candidates for the Ballon d’Or … “

Guest on Canal + Africa, the international with 14 selections also spoke of the support received after the announcement of the list: “I discovered the list along with a lot of people. I received a lot of messages from my relatives and people I didn’t even know. I was really touched by all this proof of affection or recognition that will push me to continue working. To seek trophies in club and selection next January. It’s only happiness, motivating things. “



