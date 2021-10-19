Education strike: why those accompanying disabled students are angry

the essential

Part-time contracts imposed, reduced staff, precarious status, this Tuesday, October 19, the AESH will observe a day of national strike. The objective: to change the situation of this “precarious” job.

“We are in a precarious situation”. This Tuesday, October 19, the Unitary National Union of Teachers, School Teachers and PEGC (Snuipp) called on staff to a day of strike and national mobilization. No status, imposed part-time contracts, precarious remuneration, around 800 euros according to Snuipp; AESHs (accompanying persons with disabilities) will express their dissatisfaction throughout France.

The government’s “timid” advances are “not enough”, assures Guislaine David, co-secretary general and spokesperson for Sniupp. “Their mission with the students is however essential to the functioning of the school” deplores the co-secretary. “AESH is there to help students with disabilities in classroom and teaching situations” explains the union. An accompaniment which can result in the transcription of notes, up to the assistance for the entirety of the displacements, “it all depends on the handicap of the child” describes Guislaine David. Today, 125,000 AESHs work in schools and establishments in France, “to follow 400,000 students with disabilities”.





A declining recruitment

“Today, most AESH are forced to deal with other work,” says Guislaine David. A situation that is not changing according to the union, regretting that only one measure has been taken since the last demand, in 2020. “The ministry has established a pay grid with automatic advancement for AESH, to put an end to the inequalities of salary according to the academies, explains the spokesperson for Snuipp. However, wages remain very low, below the poverty line, with an increased index floor of 335, almost at the level of the minimum wage. “

A denounced precariousness, which leads moreover, each year to “mass resignations”. “Because of these unequal treatment, our AESHs find another job in the summer, and do not come back … we need recognition of a specific profession”, demands Guislaine David.

This Tuesday, October 19, the AESH will therefore return to the street, making several demands. Firstly, the staff are asking for an increase in salaries, with an “alignment on category B”, but also the possibility of obtaining full-time contracts. At the same time, this strike movement also aims to demand “the abandonment of the PIALs”, the inclusive localized support poles, and of the pooling policy. The creation of a civil service statute, access to training as well as the recruitment of more AESH are also part of the demands of the demonstrators. More than 80 rallies are expected in the departments, according to the Syndicate, another rally is planned in Paris, at the Luxembourg Palace.