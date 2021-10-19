Elden Ring: Release Date Officially Postponed, Closed Network Beta Test Planned Pending!

The lack of real announcement around Elden Ring for several months worries a good part of the community. FromSoftware has been content with the bare minimum lately, revealing dropper images, like those presented at the event Play! Play! Play! of this weekend.

No more beating around the bush Elden Ring is set to come back to the forefront in a beautiful way next month. Bandai Namco Games and the developers have just announced the holding ofa “closed network test” which will take place over 5 sessions of 3 hours between November 12 and 15, 2021. This true free beta will logically improve the experience on a technical level before its launch, perhaps including in terms of its online features. However, not everyone will have access to the Closed Network Test : it is necessary register on the dedicated site before November 1st and hoped to be selected so that he could try the game before the time.



The ELDEN RING closed-network test is a pre-release test for the game. The objective of this free test will be to improve the quality of the final product. Help us make ELDEN RING a great game. The time zone is the same all over the world. The servers will be open in 5 sessions: Session 1: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., November 12, 2021 CET

Session 2: 4 a.m. – 7 a.m., November 13, 2021 CET

Session 3: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., November 13, 2021 CET

Session 4: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., November 14, 2021 CET

Session 5: 4 a.m. – 7 a.m., November 15, 2021 CET





In the process, FromSoftware however, confirmed a sad news that will not surprise anyone: the release date ofElden Ring is pushed back, as "the depth and strategic freedom of the game has exceeded initial expectations". The surprise is that it is not postponed by that much, because instead of January 21, 2022, it will appear February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.