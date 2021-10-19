Emmanuel Macron wants a big bang for justice

Independence of the prosecution, abolition of the Court of Justice of the Republic, judicial inflation a few months from the end of his mandate, the president launched the Estates General of justice on burning issues.

“You must not deny yourself any subject, no field, no daring.” This is how Emmanuel Macron opened, this Monday, the States General of Justice. A disruptive speech, which sounds like a viaticum for the presidential campaign but also delivers a certain criticism of the judiciary. “You have a freedom mandate”, he addressed to the thousand participants gathered at Futuroscope in Poitiers and, more precisely, to the independent committee of the Estates General of Justice, which will be responsible for developing proposals at the end of February 2022.

Read alsoÉric Dupond-Moretti: “It is society which makes the law evolve and not the contrary”

“Adjustments at the margin are no longer enough. We should not hesitate to consider radical, clear-cut solutions, and to tackle debates hitherto prohibited or ignored, even if it means upsetting established positions ”, hammered the Head of State, setting a double course: that of “Restore the civic pact between justice and the nation” and of “Guarantee the efficiency of the public service of justice”. On the menu of his questions without taboos,