England Football – Alexandre Lacazette at the heart of a top defense secret?

Monday night, Alexandre Lacazette allowed Arsenal to snatch the draw in added time against Crystal Palace (2-2).

The Gunners of Mikel Arteta had yet opened the scoring through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the formation of Patrick Vieira has resources. In the second half, Crystal Palace had taken the advantage. But it was without counting on the scoring instinct of Alexandre Lacazette, out of the closet and decisive scorer in added time. The striker trained at Olympique Lyonnais scored his first goal of the season on Monday, a deliverance for him on a personal basis. “It was my first goal of the season. I know I have to work hard to get a few minutes and I try to take advantage as much as possible when I’m in the field ” reacted Alexandre Lacazette at the microphone of Sky Sports.

I’ve always rated Lacazette. Don’t understand why he doesn’t play more. Must be a reason, I guess, but I’ve not seen it.

Alexandre Lacazette was all the more relieved that since the start of the season, he has been dragging his sentence in London. Indeed, he has played only three Premier League games, a starving and unflattering record, especially when we know the difficulties of Arsenal. On his Twitter account, the British legend Gary Lineker expressed his incomprehension about the management of Alexandre Lacazette by Mikel Arteta. To believe that the Spanish coach has a secret reason not to play an efficient striker who has proven he is capable of stacking goals in the Premier League. “I don’t understand why he doesn’t play more” railed the observer of English football before concluding, enigmatic. “There must be a reason, I guess, but I haven’t seen it”. It remains to be seen if this goal by Lacazette against Crystal Palace will definitely launch the season for the former Lyonnais, at the end of his contract with the Gunners at the end of the season.