England Football – PL: Fight in Newcastle, nothing is going well!

In: Premier League.

By Corentin Facy

Officially bought by the Saudi Arabian public investment fund, Newcastle lost the first game of their new era this weekend.

In a game with twists and turns, the Magpies ended up losing against Tottenham at the end of the suspense (2-3). Under the eyes of the new owners, Newcastle did not go far from victory but with this defeat, Steve Bruce’s men remain stuck in the red zone. A situation all the more uncomfortable as the dispute is mounting in England to denounce the takeover of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia. An internal incident has added to this very tense context since, according to information obtained by the Daily Mail, two Newcastle players came to blows after their team’s loss to Spurs at Tottenham this weekend.





Steve Bruce in great danger at Newcastle

The British tabloid claims that captain Jamaal Lascelles and his teammate Isaac Haydes traded a few punches at the exit of the game between Newcastle and Tottenham before being separated by some of their teammates as well as members of the security of the club English. Tension mounts in the Newcastle locker room as the poor results follow one another and according to the media, several players in the workforce have expressed their dissatisfaction with the methods of coach Steve Bruce, more than ever on the go. Comforted by the new owners for the moment, the English coach will quickly have to obtain results if he wants to spend the winter warm. Because for Saudi Arabia, it is of course out of the question to experience relegation in the first year of the project. In recent days, several names of coaches have been associated with Newcastle by the English press. The most surprising was that of José Mourinho but for the time being, the ex-coach of AS Roma has not been particularly interested in the position.