England’s disappointments did not leave England indifferent

Zapping Goal! Football club AS Saint-Etienne newspaper: Can we believe in better days?

After a start to the season marked by three draws, Claude Puel had said that it was necessary to wait until the 10th day to know what would be the objective of his team this season. Six defeats and another draw later, we are therefore fixed: ASSE will fight to maintain itself and it will not be an easy task, it which is last everywhere (general, attack, defense) and has still not won. The situation in Saint-Etienne does not leave England indifferent. The prestigious Guardian devoted an article to him, signed by Adam White, who runs the Get French Football News site.

Inside, we find this sentence which sums up the passages of Puel in the Premier League: “The supporters of Southampton (2016-17) and Leicester (October 2017-February 2019) have often lamented Puel’s austere personality and his style uninteresting football “. The fans of ASSE will not say anything else today, they who have been in arrears for two years and the establishment of the youth project intended to clean up the club’s finances.

Claude Puel clings to his job as winless Saint-Étienne prop up Ligue 1 table | By @_Adam_White_ https://t.co/tGj4Xfdeqd

– The Guardian (@guardian) October 18, 2021