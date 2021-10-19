More

    England’s disappointments did not leave England indifferent

    After a start to the season marked by three draws, Claude Puel had said that it was necessary to wait until the 10th day to know what would be the objective of his team this season. Six defeats and another draw later, we are therefore fixed: ASSE will fight to maintain itself and it will not be an easy task, it which is last everywhere (general, attack, defense) and has still not won. The situation in Saint-Etienne does not leave England indifferent. The prestigious Guardian devoted an article to him, signed by Adam White, who runs the Get French Football News site.

    Inside, we find this sentence which sums up the passages of Puel in the Premier League: “The supporters of Southampton (2016-17) and Leicester (October 2017-February 2019) have often lamented Puel’s austere personality and his style uninteresting football “. The fans of ASSE will not say anything else today, they who have been in arrears for two years and the establishment of the youth project intended to clean up the club’s finances.

    The austerity and the play of the Puel teams marked England

    An article from Guardia, on the situation of ASSE, last in all categories of the French championship, highlights the austere side of Claude Puel and the fact that his teams are not developing an attractive game.

