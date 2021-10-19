Episode 45 of a series that is likely to last

We were wondering if Ben Simmons was going to be in gear tomorrow against New Orleans and the answer has just reached us: no chance. Indeed, the player was suspended one match by his franchise for bad behavior!

We wrote again this morning to talk about the lack of enthusiasm shown by Ben Simmons since his return to training and it seems that the management of Philly agrees! A little after 6 p.m., it’s Shams Charania from The Athletic who tweeted the bomb of the day: Simmons was suspended for one game by his franchise for “team conduct”! He will therefore be suspended for the first game of the season against the Pelicans. WHAT? If no details were provided by the insider, his colleague and rival Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was quick to give a little more information. According to the pope of the scoop, the Australian would have been purely and simply excluded from the training of the Sixers by Doc Rivers and the sanction fell in stride. The reason for this suspension? The player would have refused to participate in a defensive exercise… The coach twice asked his player to come and do it and the answer was the same each time: a big big NO. For lack of choice, the Doc therefore asked Simmons to clear, not wishing to keep a player who was not fully involved and who was most likely to disturb others.

“I thought he was a distraction today. I told him, You should leave Ben. ” -Doc Rivers on throwing Ben Simmons out of practice 😳 (via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/9rZacS62cV – NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) October 19, 2021

“I found him to be a distraction today. I told him, you should go Ben ”.

This new episode of the saga shows in any case that the relationship between Simmons and the Sixers is far from idyllic and we feel that there is like a war of nerves which settles between the two camps. In short, the player is there but he’s doing little enough to make his team understand that they should transfer him rather than waste their time on him.. This is a method that has already been used in the past (hello James Harden) and the big question now is whether Philly will crack at the behavior of its player or if Daryl Morey will play with fire, quit to put the group in jeopardy. We saw in Houston last year that this kind of behavior could quickly give rise to media wrangling between the players (at the time of this writing, Joel Embiid has already started to light the fuse) and the ambience, like the results, can obviously be impacted. Be careful not to spoil everything because of the spleen of a single player …

October 13, we talked about it in detail in the preview of the Sixers.

The strategy is simple, it is a path that has already been taken in the past: to make everyday life sufficiently unlivable for a transfer to be inevitable. Ben Simmons chose his method, in Philly to slice https://t.co/E3D1WacRR4 – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 19, 2021

Ben Simmons was suspended for one game by his franchise for misconduct and it’s the entire Philly fan base that is starting to pull their hair out. More than ever, the city of brotherly love bears its name badly and we would not like to be in the place of Doc Rivers to manage all that. How long ago were the days when the Sixers exuded good humor and harmony.

Text source: The Athletic / ESPN