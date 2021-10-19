Europe ends in decline amid economic fears



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END ON FALL

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended lower on Monday amid lingering concerns over the pace of global economic growth, inflation and the monetary policy of major central banks.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.81% to 6,673.1 points. The British Footsie lost 0.4% and the German Dax ended down 0.72%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index fell 0.69%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.5% and the Stoxx 600 0.49%.

Concerns about the global economic outlook weighed on equities in Europe after the release of data showing that China recorded its slowest pace of economic growth in a year in the third quarter.

Other statistics were also disappointing: Chinese industrial production slowed more than expected to 3.1% over one year in September and that in the United States fell by 1.3% while the Reuters consensus expected a slight increase.

Persistent uncertainties over the course of inflation – fueled by high energy prices – and future central bank policy also continue to hold back stock markets.

“We remain optimistic about the longer-term outlook but expect this volatility and uncertainty to persist over the next few weeks pending further clarity on the outlook for global growth, inflation, China, US politics and the Fed, ”said Kevin Boscher, CFO of Ravenscroft investment group.

VALUES

The big luxury industry groups Hermès, LVMH and Kering gave up 1.40% to 2.39% in Paris, penalized by the Chinese economic slowdown and a speech by President Xi Jinping on a tax system intended to reduce the gaps of wealth.

In Amsterdam, Philips fell 3.07% after lowering its outlook for sales and profit growth for this year and warning that supply chain problems are likely to intensify in the fourth quarter.





Against the trend, the French laboratory Valneva soared 32.75% after the first positive results of a phase III trial on its candidate vaccine against COVID-19.

WALL STREET

After a negative opening, the main Wall Street indices were moving in dispersed order at the time of the closing in Europe: the S & P-500 gained 0.15%, the Nasdaq 0.34% but the Dow Jones (-0.1%) remained in the red, held back by the fall of Disney (-2.8%) after an unfavorable rating from Barclays.

RATE

The yield on 10-year Treasuries is up two basis points to 1.5914% as higher energy prices fuel fears of a surge in inflation and of a faster than expected tightening of prices. monetary policies.

According to data from CME Group, markets are anticipating a 40% Fed rate hike of 25 basis points by September 2022, up from 24% a month ago.

“Bond markets are finally waking up to the risks that inflation may not be as transient as most central banks claim,” commented Win Thin, chief strategy officer at Brown Brothers Harriman.

In Europe, the German Bund yield ended the day higher at -0.148%.

CHANGES

Worse-than-expected Chinese statistics and fears about rising prices and their repercussions on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy temporarily bolstered the dollar during the session. The greenback is now stable against a basket of other benchmark currencies.

The euro is moving around $ 1.16.

The pound fell again against the dollar and the euro after taking advantage of the prospect of a rate hike by the Bank of England following comments on Sunday by the institution’s governor in favor of a reaction from the BoE if rising energy prices cause inflation to rebound.

OIL

Oil prices are losing ground but remain close to their multi-year highs reached in the session as crude demand resumes with high natural gas and coal prices.

Brent is down to $ 84.66 after a three-year peak at 86.04 and US light crude is stable at $ 82.45 after peaking since October 2014, at 83.87.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Bertrand Boucey)