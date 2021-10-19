European Medicines Agency begins evaluation of Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds – RT en français

The AEM has started the evaluation of the Pfizer & BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11. The two pharmaceutical giants hope to quickly obtain conditional marketing authorization on the European continent.

According to information reported by Reuters, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began on October 18 the evaluation of data relating to clinical trials of the vaccine Comirnaty (Pfizer & BioNTech) intended for children aged 5 to 11 years. The American Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech last week submitted data on the use of their messenger RNA vaccine for young children. The approach aims to obtain conditional marketing authorization in Europe in the near future.





Last month, the alliance submitted the same data to the FDA, the US drug agency. The two pharmaceutical giants have also confirmed their intention to file new marketing applications soon with other regulatory authorities.

Also according to Reuters, the AEM said it would review data on the Comirnaty vaccine, including preliminary results from a clinical study that is still ongoing.

Pharmaceutical Alliance says vaccine elicited strong immune response in sample of 2,268 children aged 5 to 11. The Comirnaty vaccine is still not authorized for this age group. It has, however, been approved for use in children over 12 years of age in the United States and the European Union.

The opinion delivered by the EAJ will be transmitted to the European Commission, which will take a final decision on the placing on the European market.