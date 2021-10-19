Everything is complete! Laporta strikes a superb blow

This is the real goal of Barça since the start of the championship and it is in the process of being formalized. In his approach to focus on the future and transform his workforce, the Barcelona president Joan laporta has just completed a sensational transfer window.

Barça Mercato: Ansu Fati will extend, everything is complete

After formalizing a few days ago the extension of the middle of 18 years, Pedri, FC Barcelona does it again this week by recording the extension of its jewel of the Masia Ansu fati. A real promise for the future of world football, the Spanish striker has been the subject for several weeks of strong pressure from his club to extend his contract. Many meetings have taken place in recent days between the player’s representatives and the Blaugrana leaders, which have been conclusive each time.

As advance Marca this Tuesday, the Catalan club and its nugget reached an agreement in principle and hope to formalize the operation as soon as possible. The player’s representative, Jorge Mendes and the sports director of Barça, Mateu Alemany, reached a first agreement after a last minute meeting in Porto, Portugal. At the same time, big clubs like Manchester City were giving the wonderkid their sweet eyes.





In this agreement, the footballer who will soon turn 19, will receive much more protagonism in the Blaugrana workforce, as well as a significantly upgraded salary. Initially under contract until June 2022, Ansu Fati should initial 5 additional seasons, ie until 2027. A real bet on the future, when we know that the Spanish striker is often seen in Catalonia as the next generation. Lionel messi.

Injured for more than 10 months, the player made a resounding return to competition a few weeks ago by scoring a magical goal against Levante, at the same time igniting a Camp Nou that was far too dull since the resumption. Since then, the Spanish prodigy has already scored 2 goals in 3 La Liga games.