EXCLUDED – Star of the show “Génération mannequin” on NRJ12, Dominique-Damien Rehel reveals, in tears, his suicide attempt this summer: “I no longer wanted to live” – ​​VIDEO

Dominique-Damien Réhel, star of the top model competition “Generation mannequin” on NRJ12, was the guest of Jordan de Luxe in “L’instant de Luxe” on Télé Star Play. In an excerpt that reveals to you exclusively jeanmarcmorandini.com, the one who made a name for himself in the fashion world as a talent hunter and who was seen in “Friends Trip” and “The Angels” revealed, in tears, that he made an attempt to suicide this summer.

“I destroyed myself a little bit. I took a lot of drugs, tranquilizers. I didn’t want to live anymore. No more discos – which was a job I really liked – all the parades I did. were canceled. I had no more work. I found myself with nothing. Fortunately I had my son, “he began.





And to add: “I had a burn-out. I tried not to be there any more, a few months ago. I took medication to leave, to leave, to commit suicide. One day I took a lot and didn’t wake up for two days. ” “When you’re in this state, friends, you don’t even count them on the five fingers of your hand. You don’t have many calling you, checking on you. There are a few, but very very little, “said Dominique-Damien Réhél.

And to continue: “It would have been stupid for me to finish. To do that, it is a form of cowardice. We must not. When we start, we do not miss each other afterwards. I talk about it because it ‘is an outlet. It allows us to move forward. Things have come back slowly. I have relearned to live “.