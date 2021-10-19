Excluded. Strategies, social networks, favorites … Jesta Hillmann, finalist in 2016, gives his very cash opinion on Koh-Lanta, La Légende

It’s a season like no other that fans of Koh Lanta ! To celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the adventure game, nicknamed The legend, twenty faces that marked or won the game, like Clemence Castel, Laurent Maistret or Claude Dartois, have made their comeback on TF1. So many names at the heart of the intrigues of the reunification episode, broadcast this Tuesday evening. Each week, the show unleashes passions on the Web. Passionate about the program, Jesta Hillmann, finalist of Treasure Island in 2016, also assiduously follows the adventures of the tribe. For TV-Leisure, the famous candidate gives us her expert opinion very cash on the strategies which shake the island of Taha’a.

This “team“who leads the dance

If Jesta could have gone back to the other side of the world, mother of two would have joined “the agreement of the Reds with Laurent Maistret“, and this for many reasons : “The Coumba team seems to be a bit more headlock (she laughs). The Reds seem more relaxed, cooler. Laurent is always making jokes, he doesn’t take himself seriously. Teheiura, it is very zen. Alexandra, I’m a fan, a fan, a fan, it’s incredible! Still, I don’t know this girl at all but, really, she amazes me. I sincerely hope that she will go far. In my opinion, it’s the best for girls!“So many qualities that could have motivated the Toulousaine to form an alliance with the winner of the 4 Lands ? Not so sure… “I don’t know if she would have held it. She looks perched anyway (she laughs). I think she would have let go of me at the last moment. But I would have loved to make an alliance with Alexandra and Clementine too“, adds Jesta.





A bad strategy

As to “girl power“ – 100% women strategy initiated by Coumba – it was quickly undermined. The past weeks have proven that Alexandra, Alix, Christelle and Coumba herself did not keep their word. On this subject, Jesta Hillmann is categorical: “I wouldn’t even have made a girl-boy alliance. I find that ridiculous. I don’t see the point of having a final only for women or men. For me, in Koh Lanta, there is no sex, age, profession. We’re just adventurers. Everyone fights with their weapons. It was obvious that she was going to break this alliance because, now, it is necessary to assume in front of the boys! All this quickly damaged Candice…“

An impossible elimination?

This year, many candidates denounced the impact of social networks, which influence survival game strategies. According to them, the darling adventurers of the public would become almost untouchable. An idea shared by Jesta: “The problem is that the people who do ‘The Heroes Returns’ know the impact of social networks, now everyone knows it. A person like Claude, who was adored during his previous adventure, honestly, you still have to have guts to say: ‘He has to get out because he’s too strong, because he went to the posts three times and that I want to have my place ‘and mount a strategy against him. “The ex-candidate is therefore”curious to see“if adventurers will dare to do it this season.

“It takes proportions, sometimes, hallucinating”

“The no one who would do that knows that, potentially, she is turning a whole audience on her back. An audience of Koh Lanta that’s about 5 million viewers, to analyse the companion of the winner of the 16th season. And we know very well the impact that social networks have today with people who, limit, go wild with death threats. It takes on staggering proportions at times. So I think that a candidate like Claude there are plenty who would not want to eliminate him because of that“, concludes Jesta. The days following reunification will tell us …