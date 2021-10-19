Facebook’s “Metaverse”: You haven’t followed anything? We tell you

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD via Getty Images The founder and CEO of the US social media and social media service Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in Brussels on February 17, 2020.

TECH – In turmoil after a global blackout and embarrassing revelations from a former employee, Facebook wanted to communicate about its plans for the future rather than current issues. The social network indicated, Monday, October 18, wanting to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to work on the development of the “metaverse”: a kind of digital parallel world that has become the new holy grail of Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and boss of the giant American social networks. If you haven’t followed anything about this futuristic Facebook-style digital reality project, The HuffPost offers you a summary of what you need to know. What is the “metaverse”? If you watched the movie Ready Player One, you already have a good idea of ​​what is going on. The “metaverses” are the equivalent of l‘OASIS from Steven Spielberg’s film: a sort of lining for the physical world, accessible via the Internet and connected interfaces, and in which we should be able to exist in the form of avatars.

The term “metavers”, or “meta-universe”, literally means “beyond the universe”. This rapidly advancing Internet extension is made possible by the convergence of different technologies, so that an individual can experience a world in virtual reality, engaging their body, living emotions and sensations. “Gradually, screens, holograms, VR headsets and augmented reality glasses are supposed to allow fluid movements from virtual universes to physical places, such as teleportations.”, had explained Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook profile. What are the promises of the “metaverse”? The “metaverse” is imagined by Facebook as a kind of “embodied internet” where one becomes an actor of experiences and actions in a virtual universe, rather than being just an observer or consumer of content. “The essential quality of the metaverse will be the presence – the feeling of really being there with people,” Zuckerberg posted in July on his Facebook profile. In this virtual and immersive universe that Facebook intends to build, it could for example be possible to dance in a nightclub with people located thousands of kilometers away, to work, to buy or to sell digital goods or services. Clearly, the goal is to have a digital social life that is much more immersive and inclusive – compared to what everyone is currently doing behind their computer screen or on their smartphone. A kind of Second life, but lived through connected glasses.

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images Oculus Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset created by Oculus, a brand of Facebook. Successor of the Oculus Quest, it was officially unveiled on September 16, 2020 during Facebook Connect 7.

Where is that from ? The term “metaverse” originates from a dystopian novel from the 90s. The book “The Virtual Samurai”, written by Neal Stephenson at the dawn of the Internet, however, sported a different definition of the current meaning. It featured users of a “metaverse” whose minds are trapped in a computer virus that directly infects their brains. If the aim of the dystopian novel is to prevent, even to frighten the future deviations of our societies, large digital companies have invested titanic sums in projects and technologies suitable for building “metaverse”, such as virtual reality ( VR) or augmented reality (AR). The world reported that, according to the IDC cabinet, “spending in this sector should be multiplied by six between 2020 and 2024, from 12 billion to 72 billion dollars”. Why is Facebook interested in it? The meta-universes are considered by the web and video game giants as the next big technological leap in the evolution of the Internet. And this is where Facebook is positioning itself, by wanting to invent new forms of social interactions and experiences within a “metaverse” that it is building from A and Z by defining its own own settings.

This makes sense for a company that has been built on the specialty of connecting Internet users, through its founding social network (Facebook) but also various applications bought over the years, such as WhatsApp or Instagram. “To fulfill our vision of metaverse, we need to build the connective fabric between (the different) digital spaces, in order to overcome the physical limitations and to be able to move between them with the same ease as between the rooms of his house ”, had detailed Mark Zuckerberg on his Facebook profile. To achieve this, Facebook is putting a lot of resources into it. The Californian company bought the Oculus company for two billion dollars in 2014. Since then, it has initiated other projects linked to the “metaverse”, in which several billion dollars have also been invested. Where are we today ? Concretely, it is already possible to live certain experiences which are attached to the project of “metaverse” of Facebook – but they are for the moment very limited. For example, the Californian giant unveiled in August the Beta version of its Horizon Workroom application.. The objective is to develop virtual reality meeting rooms via the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Participants appear around a round table in the form of personalized avatars, can interact via their microphone or draw on a board. virtual white thanks to remote controls.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg talks about collaboration in Horizon Workroom in virtual reality, while he’s in VR inside one of the workrooms.

–

Metaverse is a digital world where people could someday meet to work, seen in works of fiction like “Ready Player One.”#virtualrealitypic.twitter.com/dQS49NS2Oe – Niño James Haos (@neomgntservices) August 20, 2021

Facebook and the Ray-Ban brand launched a pair of connected glasses in September. This digital gadget allows you to take photos and videos and connect to the social network. However, the “Ray-Ban Stories” do not have an augmented reality system. But Facebook hopes to start familiarizing a growing number of people with this kind of connected accessories (while Google and Snapchat, before it, have rather failed on the subject). Who else is interested in it? For its part, the video game sector has already created embryos of “metaverse”. This is for example the case of Fortnite, which brings together 350 million players mainly aged 14 to 24, and who live, in the virtual platform, more and more online experiences that break away from the initial concept of the battle royal game. Virtual concerts of American rapper Travis Scott or Ariana Grande, appearing in the form of avatars, have already taken place. In December 2019, the game also had organized an exclusive event on the occasion of the promotion of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Broadcast live, director JJ Abrams was present “in person” in the form of an avatar to preview an excerpt from the film.