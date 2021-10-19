Faced with Covid-19, the criminal offenses of the Brazilian authorities

In tribute to the 600,000 victims of the pandemic, the NGO Rio de Paz hung up 600 white handkerchiefs on Copacabana beach last weekend. A strong symbol to denounce these lives trampled by the mismanagement of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

On the eve of the publication of the final report of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC), Brazil is the second country most affected by the coronavirus (8e in number of deaths per capita), just behind the United States, despite figures at their lowest (less than 500 daily deaths) in recent days.

40 politicians and business leaders questioned

The questions that the ICC claimed to answer were many: why has no containment been decided on on a large scale to contain the spread of the virus? Who are responsible for the collapse of the country’s health system? Was there corruption in the purchase of overpriced vaccines?

→ ANALYSIS. In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heals his return

At the end of five months of high-profile investigation, at least 40 politicians and business leaders are expected to be brought into question by the commission. This work of the ICC ” is important. It will allow the public opinion to know the responsibility of the government in a concrete way ”, underlines Humberto Dantes, professor at the Foundation of Political Sciences of São Paulo (FESP).

Crimes attributed to Bolsonaro

And that of President Bolsonaro in the first place. His speeches denying the severity of the epidemic, the effectiveness of masks, containment and even vaccination, have helped spread the virus. The ICC has proven it: its negationism has killed. Randolfe Rodrigues, senator and vice-president of the commission, has already announced that the Brazilian president was accused of 11 crimes, including that of crimes against public health, charlatanism and against humanity.

This last point refers to the lack of oxygen in December when there was an emergency in Manaus (Amazonia), plunged into health chaos. And his inaction has encouraged the spread of the virus among native populations. His responsibility in this health disaster could justify his possible dismissal. In addition, two of his sons, Carlos Bolsonaro, city councilor in Rio de Janeiro, and Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy of the state of São Paulo, are cited in the ICC final report for having financed false information (fake news ) on the pandemic via social networks.





Corruption and overcharging

The far-right president is also the subject of a preliminary investigation for “prevarication”. He is accused of turning a blind eye to suspicion of corruption in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine. Its manufacturer, the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, had initially set its price at $ 1.34 per dose. But Brazil offered to pay it $ 15 (more than the price also asked by Pfizer or Astra Zeneca). The transaction was ultimately unsuccessful. But this case, the “Covaxin scandal”, was peeled by the ICC.

As of mid-October, less than half of Brazilians (47%) are fully vaccinated. And yet, great disparities exist between the states: only 25% of the inhabitants of the state of Roraima in the Amazon have received their two doses, against 61% in the richest state, São Paulo. The vaccination campaign gained momentum this summer, but the ICC has shown that the president initially refused to purchase the doses offered by Pfizer in 2020. “If the federal government had accepted the 70 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and the 100 million doses of Coronavac in the second half of 2020, at least 110,000 lives would have been saved”, calculates the epidemiologist Eduardo Massad, professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Will Bolsonaro be prosecuted?

Composed of 11 incumbents and 7 substitutes, the commission of inquiry brought together a majority of parliamentarians who are not close to President Bolsonaro. The ICC having no judicial power,“The big question is to know what the Parliament can when it is directly opposed to the Head of State”, asks Humberto Dantes. Especially since the judiciary in Brazil is very conservative and rather acquired by the president. His dismissal, one year before the presidential election, therefore remains hypothetical. Even though dozens of requests forimpeachment pile up on the desk of Arthur Lira, head of the Chamber of Deputies. Only he can initiate the impeachment process, but this Bolsonaro faithful is unlikely to take this decisive step.

Additionally, Jair Bolsonaro sealed political deals with the “Centrão”, which brings together a set of political parties from the conservative and religious wing. “It’s a real political puzzle because everyone is linked in one way or another to Bolsonaro, it’s paradoxical but this system is very effective”, summarizes Paulo Ramirez, professor of political science at the Graduate School of Marketing (ESPM).

However, the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague, which will consider the ICC’s final report, could, in principle, prosecute Jair Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity. In the meantime, the ICC outcome document will be released on Wednesday, October 20, and is expected to be approved by Commission members the following week. By then, a memorial in tribute to the victims of the Covid should be inaugurated in front of the Congress in Brasilia. Twenty-seven triangular stones, one per state.

————————————-

The scandal of “Human guinea pigs”

Twelve doctors handed over to the ICC, in August, a file of more than 10,000 pages accusing the Prevent Senior group – which owns a large network of private hospitals in Brazil and a mutual insurance company bringing together more than 500,000 people – of having carried out an experimental study on more than 600 patients, without their consent. a “Covid kit” containing hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and ivermectin has been given to those called in the press “Human guinea pigs”.

These people have not been included in the statistics for Covid patients, since they have not even been tested. Some were diagnosed by telemedicine and received treatment at home. Since the start, in 2020, of these unframed trials, none of these drugs has proven its effectiveness against Covid. Nine patients are said to have died as a result of these tests, but the group mentions only two.

The causes indicated on the death certificates have also been disguised so that the Covid does not appear there. Before the senators of the ICC, the lawyer of the whistleblowers confirmed that this step had been “Encouraged” by Jair Bolsonaro, supporting evidence. Summoned by the ICC in September, the director of the hospital group, Pedro Benedito Batista Jr, denied the accusations.