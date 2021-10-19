Fati, Salah, Dybala, Mbappé: The 6 transfer window information that you missed on Tuesday

Fati ready to re-join with Barça

At 18, Ansu Fati represents the future of FC Barcelona. Even more with the departure of Lionel Messi last summer. However, the Spanish international winger is at the end of his contract in June 2022. What to whet the appetite of big European clubs as revealed on Tuesday El Mundo Deportivo. In the past, Manchester United have already clearly shown their interest in the Barcelona nugget.

However, Ronald Koeman revealed that Barca are preparing to extend the young player on Tuesday at a press conference. “It is true that we are close to it (editor’s note: by agreement). He represents the future of the club“, assured the Dutch technician on the eve of Barcelona-Dynamo Kiev.

Our opinion : After having extended Pedri, FC Barcelona seems well on course to follow up with Fati

Salah would claim a salary of 475,000 euros per week

Under contract with Liverpool until June 2023, Mohamed Salah is negotiating his possible future lease with his leaders. According to The Telegraph, the Egyptian international would claim a salary of around 475,000 euros per week to re-join with the Reds.

Our opinion : To keep one of the best strikers in the world, Liverpool will have to pay the price.

Imminent extension for Dybala

According to the Italian daily Tuttosport, Paulo Dybala, currently linked with Juventus until next June, would be very close to extend until 2026. The transalpine media specifies that the Argentinian agent is currently in Italy to finalize the final details of the contract.





Our opinion : Paulo Dybala is a major Serie A player and Juve are right to want to see the future with him.

Bartomeu explains why Barça did not insist on Mbappé in 2017

In the summer of 2017, Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé joined FC Barcelona and PSG respectively. In an interview with the Spanish channel TV3, Josep Maria Bartomeu, the former president of the Blaugrana, affirmed that the Bondynois was well in the small papers of the Catalan club. “His signature was on the table, but the coaches preferred Dembélé because they wanted a player who rules out the game“, he said.

Our opinion : The Blaugrana still believe in Ousmane Dembélé and want him to extend his contract.

Foden close to extending with Manchester City

Currently under contract until June 2024 with Manchester City, Phil Foden would be close to extending for three more seasons as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the journalist of the Guardian specialized in the transfer window. While some details, including the salary of the 21-year-old, remain to be settled, Pep Guardiola believes that the England international represents the future of his team.

Our opinion : In view of the talent of Phil Foden, the English champion is right to want to secure him as soon as possible.

Citizens set the price for Sterling

While Raheem Sterling was targeted by FC Barcelona at the end of the summer, and the player chomping on the bench, Manchester City could get used to the idea of ​​selling their England international striker. Indeed, the last Premier League champion set his selling price at 80 million euros according to Marca.

Our opinion : At this price, FC Barcelona cannot afford Raheem Sterling.

