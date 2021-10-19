https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211019/la-fbi-mene-des-perquisitions-dans-la-maison-du-milliardaire-russe-deripaska-a-washington-1052227835.html
FBI conducts searches of homes of relatives of Russian billionaire Deripaska
FBI conducts searches of homes of relatives of Russian billionaire Deripaska
FBI agents have raided homes belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington and New York, Sputnik announced to … 19.10.2021, Sputnik France
2021-10-19T17: 51 + 0200
2021-10-19T17: 51 + 0200
2021-10-19T19: 11 + 0200
international
Russia
United States
FBI
oleg deripaska
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102969/46/1029694668_0:248:3001:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_0b3b824384ab6007eb7e957c04b966b9.jpg
The NBC television channel reported on Tuesday, October 19, searches carried out by the FBI in a house linked to the founder of the Rusal group Oleg Deripaska in Washington. Contacted by Sputnik, an FBI spokesperson said his agents were “carrying out law enforcement activities”, without giving more details. A representative of Deripaska also said to Sputnik that the house in question did not belong to the oligarch but to his relatives. Still according to him, the FBI was also conducting searches in another property of relatives of the entrepreneur in New York. The house in the American capital was bought in May 2006. Its cadastral value is now estimated at 16 million dollars (nearly 13.8 million euros). Sanctions of the Department of the Treasury Founder of the Rusal group, Oleg Deripaska figure on the list of Russian officials and heads of companies targeted by the Treasury Department’s sanctions since April 2018. He tried to challenge this decision in the American courts, to no avail for the moment. In a press release at the time, the American side accused Deripaska of threatening to kill his competitors, bugging a government official and participating in extortion. On the Moscow Stock Exchange, Rusal’s shares fell 7% on Washington search reports background.
mic rancid
Why did this oligarch build “castles” for himself in Washington and New York? Why not in Moscow and Sevastopol? It is in any case to throw oneself in the mouth of the wolf!
4
michel loncin
This is what it costs to go and live with the ENEMY !!!
4
7
Russia
United States
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Dmitry Bassenko
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1044461370_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_55dfae2a16892b6328a65faeb0d03ad0.jpg
Dmitry Bassenko
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1044461370_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_55dfae2a16892b6328a65faeb0d03ad0.jpg
News
fr_FR
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102969/46/1029694668_44:0:2955:2183_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f5a074afcfb6c38441c26f9356498d.jpg
Sputnik France
feedback.fr@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Dmitry Bassenko
https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1044461370_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_55dfae2a16892b6328a65faeb0d03ad0.jpg
russia, united states, fbi, oleg deripaska
17:51 19.10.2021 (Update: 19:11 19.10.2021)
Dmitry Bassenko
All articlesWrite to author
FBI agents have raided homes belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington and New York, a representative of the billionaire targeted by US sanctions told Sputnik.
The NBC television channel reported on Tuesday, October 19, searches carried out by the FBI in a house linked to the founder of the Rusal group Oleg Deripaska in Washington.
Contacted by Sputnik, an FBI spokesperson said his agents were “carrying out law enforcement activities,” without giving further details.
A representative of Mr Deripaska also informed Sputnik that the house in question did not belong to the oligarch but to his relatives. Still according to him, the FBI was also conducting searches in another property of relatives of the entrepreneur in New York.
The house in the American capital was purchased in May 2006. Its cadastral value is now estimated at 16 million dollars (nearly 13.8 million euros).
Sanctions of the Treasury Department
Founder of the Rusal group, Oleg Deripaska has been on the list of Russian officials and business leaders targeted by the Treasury Department’s sanctions since April 2018. He has tried to challenge this decision in American courts, to no avail for the moment.
In a press release at the time, the American side accused Deripaska of threatening his competitors with death, of wiretapping a government official and participating in extortion.
On the Moscow Stock Exchange, Rusal’s stocks fell 7% amid reports of searches in Washington.