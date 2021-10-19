More

    FBI conducts searches of homes of relatives of Russian billionaire Deripaska

    FBI conducts searches of homes of relatives of Russian billionaire Deripaska

    FBI conducts searches of homes of relatives of Russian billionaire Deripaska

    Why did this oligarch build “castles” for himself in Washington and New York? Why not in Moscow and Sevastopol? It is in any case to throw oneself in the mouth of the wolf!

    This is what it costs to go and live with the ENEMY !!!

    17:51 19.10.2021
    FBI agents have raided homes belonging to relatives of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in Washington and New York, a representative of the billionaire targeted by US sanctions told Sputnik.

    The NBC television channel reported on Tuesday, October 19, searches carried out by the FBI in a house linked to the founder of the Rusal group Oleg Deripaska in Washington.

    Contacted by Sputnik, an FBI spokesperson said his agents were “carrying out law enforcement activities,” without giving further details.

    A representative of Mr Deripaska also informed Sputnik that the house in question did not belong to the oligarch but to his relatives. Still according to him, the FBI was also conducting searches in another property of relatives of the entrepreneur in New York.

    The house in the American capital was purchased in May 2006. Its cadastral value is now estimated at 16 million dollars (nearly 13.8 million euros).

    Sanctions of the Treasury Department

    Founder of the Rusal group, Oleg Deripaska has been on the list of Russian officials and business leaders targeted by the Treasury Department’s sanctions since April 2018. He has tried to challenge this decision in American courts, to no avail for the moment.

    In a press release at the time, the American side accused Deripaska of threatening his competitors with death, of wiretapping a government official and participating in extortion.

    On the Moscow Stock Exchange, Rusal’s stocks fell 7% amid reports of searches in Washington.


