FC Barcelona: “We are playing our future in the Champions League”, warns Koeman

“We are playing big, we are playing our future in the Champions League. After losing two matches, we must win, there is no other solution. We must win to keep the chances of qualifying (for the round of 16 ) “. Ronald Koeman did not go all out on Tuesday at a pre-match press conference. In the event of a setback on Wednesday at Camp Nou, against Dynamo Kiev, Barça’s chances of reaching the round of 16 would be very reduced: only Newcastle in 2002 and Atalanta Bergamo in 2019 managed to pass the group stage after having lost their first three matches.

we cannot demand to win the Champions League this year

“With the players who come back from injury, we will be able to compete, yes. But we cannot demand to win the Champions League this year. We are trying to reach the level of other teams, with young people, with players coming back from injury … We are on the right track, but there are still differences “, Koeman said.





“The other teams have made a lot of progress, while in the last five years Barça has regressed. I don’t know why, I can only comment on the period when I was on the bench. is reality. There are teams that have a workforce of 23 internationals. All of this plays out, of course … “, pointed out the Dutch technician.

