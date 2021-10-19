FC Lorient (4-1): Pierre Ménès praises the supporters and names the Marseille hero

Zapping Goal! Football club The pre-match brief: Olympique de Marseille FC Lorient

OM prepared perfectly for the Classic next Sunday against PSG by winning against FC Lorient last night (4-1). Pierre Ménès could not resist when it came time to pay tribute to the Marseille supporters who had put the small dishes in the big ones in memory of the late Bernard Tapie.

“The match began with the stadium’s magnificent tribute to Bernard Tapie. Note, I expected no less from the Marseille public, he said on his blog. Tifo sublime, ‘We are the champions’ wonderfully played on the violin… The atmosphere was quite incredible and the match was up to par. “Also, the former consultant of Canal + plaited praise to a certain Dimitri Payet, once again in very good shape yesterday against the Merlus in a position of playmaker to do everything.

“We felt that after the break, it was going to be more and more difficult for the Bretons who conceded a second goal on a lobed header from Guendouzi on a corner from Payet, he observes. The same Payet who delivered another decisive pass for Milik, scorer for his return. The Reunionese confirms that he is in stunning form. This evening allows us to hope for a super Classico next Sunday. “

“OM ready for the Classico”

Led by a sparkling Payet, the Marseillais overthrew Lorient and prepared in the best possible way a Classico which promises to be enticing.

The full analysis of this Sunday in Ligue 1 here:

