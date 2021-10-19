FC Nantes (1-1): Chirivella in disagreement with Kombouaré?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: top 10 top scorers in Ligue 1 history

It was the party Sunday at Matmut Atlantique with a radiant sun, a copious “Legends match” and a clash between the Girondins and FC Nantes a little more hazardous (1-1). After opening the scoring, the Bordelais were caught by a goal from Pedro Chirivella, who is increasingly asserting himself as the boss of this team.

After the meeting, the Spanish midfielder (24) contradicted Antoine Kombouaré … who felt that “the result is not logical. We lose two points because we had more situations than them. This is not a good point to take. A different opinion from that issued by Chirivella.

“We started the game very badly. Afterwards, we came back well at the end of the first, we had opportunities to score. In second, we were very serious. We had very good counter-attack situations, which we did not manage to achieve. In the end, that’s a good point, he said at a press conference. You have to win here now to be well. We don’t have too much of the ball but we are very dangerous when we make counter attacks. We weren’t very efficient in this match […] We had a good game. “

Bordeaux – FC Nantes: Chirivella deciphers the problem of the first half / #FCNantes #FCN https://t.co/S4JyzImCga

– Nantes Tribune (@Nantaise Tribune) October 18, 2021