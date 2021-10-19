FC Nantes (1-1): the Loire Brigade struck a big blow in Bordeaux

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity
The Girondins de Bordeaux are hungry for more. For its 140 years of existence, the FCGB was hooked by FC Nantes of Antoine Kombouaré (1-1), the latter even considering that the Canaries would have deserved to leave with more than one point.
The disappointment passed, the supporters of the Girondins can finally take stock of a day that was finally festive and good for morale. The Loire Brigade, often singled out, has done a lot of work in this direction.
As reported by Florian Brunet, the group of FC Nantes supporters deployed a banner to show their solidarity with their Bordeaux counterparts on the subject of the deceased named Micka. The gesture was particularly appreciated by the Ultramarines.
A big thank you to the Loire Brigade for its banner for our Micka.
Thank you and respect …#Eternal Micka pic.twitter.com/RmU4jLWqkn
– Brunet Florian #NousLesGirondins (@ FlorianBrunet78) October 18, 2021
to summarize
If the presence of the Loire Brigade went somewhat unnoticed in the eyes of the general public on Sunday during the derby between the Girondins and FC Nantes (1-1), it nevertheless shone in Bordeaux where the Ultramarines were affected.