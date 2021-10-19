FC Nantes (1-1): the Loire Brigade struck a big blow in Bordeaux

Zapping Goal! Football club Bordeaux, PSG, OM, OL, ASSE: the top 10 best scorers in Ligue 1 in activity

The Girondins de Bordeaux are hungry for more. For its 140 years of existence, the FCGB was hooked by FC Nantes of Antoine Kombouaré (1-1), the latter even considering that the Canaries would have deserved to leave with more than one point.

The disappointment passed, the supporters of the Girondins can finally take stock of a day that was finally festive and good for morale. The Loire Brigade, often singled out, has done a lot of work in this direction.

As reported by Florian Brunet, the group of FC Nantes supporters deployed a banner to show their solidarity with their Bordeaux counterparts on the subject of the deceased named Micka. The gesture was particularly appreciated by the Ultramarines.

A big thank you to the Loire Brigade for its banner for our Micka. Thank you and respect …#Eternal Micka




