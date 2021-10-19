fewer and fewer French people end the month short

According to the annual Panorabanques study, 46% of bank account holders were at least once in the year overdraft compared to 51% in 2020. They were still 6 out of 10 in 2018.

More than one in two French people claim not to have been uncovered during the last twelve months. A record, if one relies on the previous results of the survey published each year by the Panorabanques site.

A year ago, 51% of French people admitted to having been in the red at least once in the year, against 46% today. In 2018, they were even 60%, still according to the annual survey of the bank comparator.

The average amount of overdraft, also down

Among these French people, the percentage of those who are very often in the open (at least once a month) has also fallen. They were 24% in 2018, they are now 19%. As for the average amount of the overdraft, it is also down, going from 246 to 231 euros.

The Panorabanques study also shows that the percentage of French people judging their purchasing power to be adequate has increased (58% against 53% last year) while those who consider it low are less numerous (36% against 43% in 2020. ).

5% of French people consider their purchasing power to be high

Among those questioned, those who admit to having a high purchasing power remains the same from one year to the next (5%). It should nevertheless be noted that the survey carried out by the Poll & Roll institute





was carried out at the end of August. In the meantime, the prices of energy (gas, heating oil, fuels, etc.) have increased.

The perception that the French have of their purchasing power may have changed. Hence the government’s eagerness to seek quick solutions to mitigate the effect of these price increases. Especially for the French people most affected by this surge.