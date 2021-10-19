Fifth. The Prix Algorah in Vincennes this Tuesday, October 19, 2021. – Angers Info

The Prix Algorah in Vincennes this Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

Direction Vincennes this Tuesday, October 19, 2021 for the Tiercé-Quarté-Quinté +. In this event, the Prix Algorah will have to compete as starters. The race will be contested over 2100 meters, and endowed with € 60,000.

In this event, the last time, Dream Along (1) behaved well and, if he was beaten, it was because of the course of the race. He is very good, brave and does all the distances. He likes to take the train on his own at a steady pace. If he races, he should be in the top five, says Eric Prudhon

Geny’s confidences

Antonio Ripoll Rigo: In Mauquenchy, Felli Eleven (2) had to make a heavy effort to come and take the lead and he paid for it in the last meters. Previously, he had won well on a holding course at Vincennes, where he was barefoot. It will also be on Tuesday. He has already behaved well on this course. With this good number behind the autostart, he can play the leading roles.

Philippe Daugeard: The last time, Erasme Williams (3) galloped off, losing his initial advantage. Afterwards, I found that he had behaved very well. He is a fairly serious trotter, who should evolve on a course he likes. It’s not a problem that he hasn’t run for over a month. I leave him hooked, because I think he will be better like that. I expect a good performance from it.

Matthieu Abrivard: Dick des Malberaux (4) had experienced leg problems after a success this winter at Vincennes, and had to be arrested. After a good comeback at Laval, he had a good behavior, recently at Enghien. He has worked well since and the commitment is favorable. Even if he had won on this course in January, he is not the real speed horse. Despite everything, he has a first chance.

Nicolas Delamarre: Ultimately, it did not turn out for the best. Carthago d’Ela (5) could only do two hundred meters and was above all caught up in speed. It is better to go seven hundred yards. With a golden course, he could have been third. It is well ridden in condition on this outing. With the help of a good running of the race, he must enter the winning quinté.

Matthieu Varin: Cimarron (6) has regained his youthful legs. His last performances are very good. After his most recent outing, we aimed for this race. I prefer that it is hidden and that it comes on the others. It will take a good trip. I’m counting on him for another good performance.

Nicolas bazire: Express du Gers (7) struggled to repel the attacks in Angers. He confirmed his good performance on the grass previously. He is evolving in good shape. The change of track can only have done him good. Its margin is reduced and with the 7, it will take a little success. However, when he is a volunteer like now, he should actively dispute the finish but rather a place.

Junior Guelpa: Daguet Normand (8) left a very favorable impression on me, at Enghien, while he was returning to competition after an eleven-month absence. Despite a race going with his nose in the wind, he got stuck only three hundred meters from the post. This tailor-made commitment obviously comes a bit early. Even if it is the famous second race after a long absence, he will run in progress.





Antonio Ripoll Rigo: Zelov (9) remains on an encouraging third place, in Enghien, where he clashed for a moment with a rival at the start of the straight line. Tuesday, with its grazing pace, it will not be favored by the climb to Vincennes. In addition, the lot is better composed than last. But, as he is at the top, fifth place is still possible.

His Lad: Rocky Tilly (10) has been very consistent since this summer. Lately, in Laval, he found himself stuck behind a rival for a long time. He finished very well when he was able to speak, but too late. He has worked well since. With this number 10, everything will have to go well but he still has his place in the top five.

Miss Morgane Blot: I had a lot of resources in Cordemais and Bambou de Calvi (11) would not have been far from the truth if he had not hit a rival in front of him. We ran for three days afterwards but it wasn’t ideal. It is really very good this moment, with a beautiful coat and desire. He has proven himself on the big track. It will take success in the second row but I will be disappointed not to see him at the finish.

Franck Nivard: Enjoleur Léman (12) is having an excellent season and has held up well again, recently in Caen. He had run well last month on this course in a similar field, but he lacked a sharp edge to finish. I will therefore provide him with a closed cap to motivate him. He has no margin at this level and he starts in the second line but a place remains within his reach.

Vitale Ciotola: The last race of Va’pensiero Gar (13) at Enghien is good. He drew a nice straight line after being patient. Tuesday, the lot is more difficult and he finds Vincennes where he had not managed to highlight, three years ago. He’ll be barefoot again and I’ll ask his driver to wait and try to get him to finish. Fifth place would fully satisfy me.

Franco Ferrero: Uma d’Asti (14) is very temperamental, capable of doing well in quality batches as well as of disappointing in small categories. She is in good shape. If she is in good spirits and has a favorable course of the race, in the middle of the peloton, she is able to perform well.

Jean-Luc Dersoir: The third place of Esteban Jiel (15), recently in Amiens, proves that he has returned to his best after a few poor performances. He was not always very lucky. The entry remains correct and he has already behaved well on this course. By starting in the second line, he will have to benefit from favorable circumstances to interfere in the quinté, but to dismiss him would be to take a risk.

Joël Desprès: Elan de Dompierre’s last two performances (16) were preparation races. Indeed, he had been a little arrested following minor health problems. He will run in progress but I do not think it is enough yet. His task will be complicated, especially since he starts in the second line.

A synthesis: 2-4-10-3-1-6-7-5 The press synthesis: 4 – 2 – 10 – 7 – 3 – 9 – 13 – 14

Europe 1: 10-7-2-4-6-3-15-14

Equidia: 4-2-7-10-16-15-3-1

The Parisian: 4-10-6-15-7-2-3-1

West France: 4-2-10-6-7-16-9-13

Paris Turf: 4-2-10-7-6-3-15-1

RTL: 2-6-10-7-4-8-15-3



