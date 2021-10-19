finally good news for AMD Ryzen users

A draft patch that addresses the compatibility issues of Ryzen processors on Windows 11 is now available in beta.

Since the launch of Windows 11, some AMD Ryzen CPU users have had the unpleasant surprise of seeing unexpected performance drops. Even the last update, far from resolving these concerns, had made the situation worse. But fortunately, everything is coming at the right time for those who know how to wait for the fans of the orange team.

The new patch in date indeed brings many fixes. And among them, there is one that jumps out at Ryzen users. The patchnote tells us indeed that it is supposed to solve one of these famous compatibility problems.

Technically, this new patch included in Build 22000.282 should resolve the L3 cache latency bug. As a reminder, this had more than tripled following the last update; this caused performance degradation in some applications, especially in video games. “We fixed an L3 caching issue that could affect the performance of some applications on devices with AMD Ryzen processors”, explains Microsoft.

However, still no news about the other concern. As large as it is, the patchnote does not mention the distribution of the load between the different cores. It will therefore be necessary to see in use whether repairing the L3 cache is sufficient to restore performance, which could drop by 15% in certain extreme cases, or whether it will still be necessary to wait for this other bug to be resolved. Hopefully this is already enough to improve the overall situation.





A beta reserved for members of the Insider program

It should also be borne in mind that this update remains a mere draft for the time being, as evidenced by its beta status. Its promises therefore remain questionable, and it is also only available to members of the Windows Insider program from Microsoft. If you are already a member, you should already be able to download the patch through the usual channels. Otherwise, you can register for the program at this address.

At this time, Microsoft has not indicated when this fix will be rolled out to all users. We will therefore have to wait until the Insiders have been able to validate the stability of this new build. Either way, Microsoft and AMD seem to have taken the issue head on. Reassuring news, after an astonishing delay in ignition. Overall, then, this is good news for Ryzen users.