Find out who is Donatella Meden, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais

While the big evening of the election of Miss France 2022 is fast approaching, regional competitions are in full swing all over France. Also, this Saturday, October 16, the public now knows the name of the winner for the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region. Objeko therefore invites you to discover it in more detail, Donatella Meden, a young woman who is likely to be talked about a lot in the coming weeks.

Miss France : the results of the regional competitions before the grand final next December

A dream come true

Every year the scenario is the same. Before having a chance to become Miss France and to have a simply magical year, all these young women must of course first appear in regional competitions. Once elected at the local level, it will then be possible for them to present themselves to perhaps become the most beautiful woman in France as was the case for Amandine Petit last year. On December 11, the current winner will effectively return her crown to make way.

Obviously, this organized evening at the Zenith of Caen is already eagerly awaited and should once again gather a large number of viewers in front of their screens. It should be remembered that the Miss France election is quite simply one of the most watched events on French television. But while waiting for this meeting, Sylvie Tellier continues to travel the country to find rare gems. On October 16, she was present in the north of France for the election of the regional miss. At the end of a fierce competition, it’s finally Donatella Meden who managed to do well in front of a very large audience at the Arena Stade de Liévin. Objeko So suggests you introduce this young woman who obviously has all the qualities required to go much further.

A fashion student

To elect the most beautiful woman in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region, the jury is notably composed of the current Miss France Amandine Petit, but also of Camille Cerf, Maëva Coucke and Sylvie Tellier. The beauty but also the presence on stage of the young Donatella Meden really impressed them. It must be said that the young woman has many strings to her bow in addition to her incredible figure. From the height of her meter 74, the student in theISEFAC de Lille, in any case, dazzled the public during the evening.





As for her passions, the young woman from Lambersart admits to loving cooking, swimming and the cinema. She also has a particular taste for foreign languages ​​as she is fluent in English, Spanish, Russian and Croatian. She also started her career as a model in parallel with her studies which she does not intend to give up. However, in case of victory at the next Miss France contest, he will certainly have to put aside his school career. And this, in order to be able to concentrate on this year which will allow him to travel around the world.

A committed woman

Despite her young age, Donatella Meden is already a young woman of conviction. She recognizes that she wants to fight to give all young people access to quality education. In addition, at the same time, it places the fight against discrimination at the heart of its priorities. She also adds be very involved against all violence against women. A magnificent young woman endowed with a large number of qualities, but also particularly remarkable human values. In short, a perfect profile to melt the hearts of viewers during the big Miss France evening which will take place in a few weeks in the large hall of the Zénith in Caen.

During this highly anticipated event, Donatella Meden will therefore join the other candidates among which are already Sarah Conan for Miss Bretagne, Marine Sauvage for Miss Lorraine, Cécile Wolfrom for Miss Alsace or even Lena Massinger for Miss Champagne-Ardenne. All young women who secretly dream of succeeding Amandine Petit for them also to wear the Miss France scarf and experience memorable moments. In order to prepare for the December 11 election next, all these beauties will soon meet on Reunion Island for the traditional trip that precedes the election. A way for them to get in condition before entering the arena. This trip is also very often the opportunity for the public to discover in one place all the contenders for the title.



