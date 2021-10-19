Fisher-Price: The Rolling Phone From Our Childhood Is No Longer A Toy

Madeleine de Proust, the Fisher-Price pull-along phone is available in a Bluetooth version. Placed on your desk, his eyes will be able to spy on you all day long and you can even make calls with … for real.

Turntable, Xylophone, The Farmer Said … the Fisher Price toys of our childhood have – too – taken full advantage of the huge vintage wave that has swept in recent years. So much so that many young parents succumbed to the references of this range, too happy to be able to put these “classics” in the hands of their offspring.

Of course, the Fisher-Price rotary dial phone, mounted on casters with two swinging eyes when pulled from the end of its string, also got its reissue. An iconic toy for several generations that is making a comeback, but this time in a first functional version!

Yes, Fisher-Price has reimagined their phone so you can really call with it. But no, there is no question of plugging it into a telephone socket. Indeed, Fisher-Price is celebrating 60 years of its toy with this special edition that connects via Bluetooth to any Android or iOS smartphone. You will therefore have to keep your phone within a radius of 5 meters around this toy which is not a toy in order to be able to make your phone calls with it.





No app, no emojis … just fun

It is equipped with a battery (more practical to carry it with you everywhere, as in its childhood) offering 9 hours of autonomy and has a speaker and a microphone to offer a “hands-free” mode. On the other hand, it does not allow you to dial your numbers the old-fashioned way thanks to its rainbow-colored dial. And as Fisher Price indicates on its product sheet: “No emojis, no camera – Just fun […] The Fisher-Price phone is smart enough to come to you without a single app. “.

To obtain it, it will be necessary to ogle the side of the United States, the only country in which the “Chatter Phone” will be marketed in this Bluetooth version for the moment. Indeed, the Best Buy chain of stores will sell it exclusively from October 19, at a price of $ 60. It costs for information about 25 € in its classic version.